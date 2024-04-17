Notts County were unable to stop Stockport County in their quest to become League Two champions on Tuesday night, falling to a 5-2 defeat at Meadow Lane.

Paddy Madden's first half hat-trick had Dave Challinor's side in a comfortable position going into the interval, before Antoni Sarcevic added a fourth five minutes into the second half.

But such is the brilliance of the Magpies' attack, Macaulay Langstaff and Dan Crowley scored twice in three minutes to threaten a nervy ending for the visitors, but Ethan Pye rose highest from a cross into the box to secure the three points for The Hatters.

Scenes of jubilation in the Jimmy Sirrel Stand shortly followed the full-time whistle, with Stockport confirming their first Football League title since 1967, with the Notts players and supporters watching on and left thinking what could have been.

Same issues on show in Notts County's defeat to Stockport

Once again, the Magpies were left to rue missed opportunities early on in their encounter with Stockport, further compounded by defensive errors that have been far too prevalent in their first season back in League Two.

Top scorer Macaulay Langstaff had a glorious chance to open the scoring early on following good work from Aaron Nemane, but could only skew his effort wide of the mark inside the penalty area. While those missed chances were not punished during their time in the National League, the step-up in quality has seen their wastefulness punished.

Along with this, defensive mistakes have hampered Notts' progression this term, with Aden Baldwin's unfortunate slip punished by Madden for the opening goal of the night, with the Magpies also giving away two penalties, the 17th time it has occurred this season, which is alarmingly more than not only sides in the fourth tier, but in the entire Football League.

While possessing the attacking talents of Langstaff, Crowley, David McGoldrick and Jodi Jones, it has been issues around their defence that has caused the majority of their issues this term. Despite being the top scorers in the division, Notts also find themselves bottom of the rankings when it comes to goals conceded, with their defeat to Stockport the fifth time they have conceded five goals in a league game.

Notts County's League Two statistics this season as per SoccerSTATS Goals scored 88 Goals conceded 85 4+ goals in a fixture 52% Conceding rate 84% Goals for per game 2.00 Goals against per match 1.93 Penalties conceded 17

It further highlights the improvements needed over the summer to ensure the Magpies are challenging at the top end of the table next season.

Stuart Maynard issues message following Stockport defeat

It's fair to say that Stuart Maynard has endured a difficult start to life as the Notts head coach.

Having inherited a squad who sat within the play-off places, the Magpies' drop-off has been quite remarkable since the turn of the year. While signs of inconsistency had started to show before Luke Williams' departure to Swansea City, nobody expected the fall down the league table to be as dramatic as it was.

Five consecutive defeats saw the club plummet down the standings, with many fearing a potential return to the National League. But since, the former Wealdstone boss has managed to steady the ship, securing his and Notts' first home win of 2024 earlier this month, which would have been a huge weight off his shoulders.

And while many supporters would have been happy with a mid-table finish before the start of the season, given the position they found themselves in at the halfway stage, the overriding feeling is disappointment given the talent within the squad.

Those feelings would have been made worse for those in attendance at Meadow Lane on Tuesday evening as they saw the second opposition in eight years lift the League Two title at their home ground, with Portsmouth having done so in the 2016/17 campaign.

Speaking after the game to BBC Radio Nottingham and Football League World, Maynard expressed his desire to use the defeat as motivation for next season.

“That has got to fuel us. That has got to really hurt. That hurts me that result and seeing them pick up the title here.

“That has got to fuel us for next season, we have got to go again and make sure that it is us come next season.”

Maynard will have the summer to reflect on his early stages as a Football League manager, with the board of directors pledging their full faith in their new head coach ahead of the new campaign.