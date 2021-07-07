Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Brighton

‘That escalated quickly’, ‘Keep them coming’ – Many Hull City fans react to recent transfer news

Published

5 mins ago

on

Many Hull City have fans taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club have agreed a deal to sign Ryan Longman on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion. 

As exclusively revealed by Football League World earlier today, the Tigers had been locked in talks with the Seagulls over a season long loan move for the player and now it has been confirmed that the Sky Bet Championship side have got their man.

Longman impressed many whilst out on loan at AFC Wimbledon in Sky Bet League One last season and is also said to have been of interest to Nottingham Forest prior to his move to the KCOM Stadium.

Naturally the news of the player’s arrival didn’t take long to reach the Hull City faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the announcement.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.


