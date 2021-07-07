‘That escalated quickly’, ‘Keep them coming’ – Many Hull City fans react to recent transfer news

Many Hull City have fans taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club have agreed a deal to sign Ryan Longman on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion.

As exclusively revealed by Football League World earlier today, the Tigers had been locked in talks with the Seagulls over a season long loan move for the player and now it has been confirmed that the Sky Bet Championship side have got their man.

Longman impressed many whilst out on loan at AFC Wimbledon in Sky Bet League One last season and is also said to have been of interest to Nottingham Forest prior to his move to the KCOM Stadium.

Naturally the news of the player’s arrival didn’t take long to reach the Hull City faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the announcement.

How well do you know Hull City’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 What was the name of the band that Stephen Malkmus was in? Pavement Parliament Passage Postmans

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Welcome to hull, good luck Ryan — tiger boy16🎗️ (@tigerbo43346276) July 7, 2021

Welcome Ryan!! A solid signing for sure👍🏻 — Matty Hayward (@MattyHC5) July 7, 2021

Not Celina, but ok — Josh (C) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@OneRyanMason) July 7, 2021

Who? 😉😆 wheres celina — richard bowser (@Rich_93) July 7, 2021

Let's see what he can do for us, welcome Ryan! 👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/48gM1jDfzk — (C)NorwegianTiger (@CBeurling) July 7, 2021

8 goals and 2 assists for Wimbledon in League One last season, a useful addition. #HCAFC https://t.co/sOkXB33VSD — Alex (@althurstonsport) July 7, 2021

That's our forward then. The up and coming faster shorter loan option, nice change from our big lumps. Goal comp up soon. #hcafc https://t.co/teNKQJY3HT — Nathaniel (C) 🧡🖤🦁🦁🦁 (@NathanielWhitto) July 7, 2021

Well that escalated quickly, welcome to City Ryan #hcafc https://t.co/LEENMgtInN — In Amber and Bla(C)k 🎗 (@inamberandblack) July 7, 2021