‘That defence’, ‘Long evening’ – These Blackburn fans react to breaking team news for Derby match

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to rectify their recent poor form on Friday night, when they host Derby County at Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray’s side go into the game having won just one of their last 15 games, a run that has left them eight points clear of the relegation zone, but having played two games more than 22nd placed Rotherham.

Derby meanwhile go into the game in an even more precarious position, as they start the evening just one place and four points clear of the bottom three.

Going into the game, Mowbray has made two changes from the side that drew 2-2 at Cardiff last time out, as Everton loanee Jarrad Branthwaite replaces captain Darragh Lenihan at centre back, and Lewis Holtby come in for Tom Trybull in midfield, with the two to drop out missing out on the matchday squad completely.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Blackburn fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

Gallagher again 🤢 — Rikki Foulkes (@brfc_rik) April 16, 2021

No Lenihan? Gonna be a long evening. — 🅳🅰🆅🅴 (@RoverDave83) April 16, 2021

Interesting. Hope Branthwaite has a good game. Always happy to see Holtby involved. #Rovers https://t.co/xY0f04r3cN — Talk Of Ewood (@TalkOfEwood) April 16, 2021

Gallagher 💩 play Dolan ffs — ChrisBRFC (@ChrisBRFC91) April 16, 2021

Ah, Sam Gallagher on the wing. Not tried that one before. — Gavin (@GGbarno) April 16, 2021

Nah got Gallagher starting so you’re basically playing against 10 men 👍 — Arran (@arranhargreaves) April 16, 2021