‘That defence is a joke’, ‘Shambles’ – Many Cardiff fans react to team announcement v Nottingham Forest

Cardiff City have a welcome break from league action today as they travel up to Nottingham Forest for their FA Cup third round encounter.

The Bluebirds are coming off the back of four losses in their last five games and have slumped to 15th in the Championship – and it has coincided with the loss of talisman Kieffer Moore to injury.

The Wales international is a key part of Neil Harris’ system and going by results they are much worse off without him, with Robert Glatzel not providing the same kind of impact.

And today they’re coming up against a team who are rejuvenated in Forest, who haven’t lost in their last five games.

Some say they were lucky to come away from Deepdale with three points last week thanks to Lewis Grabban’s second-half penalty, but it could be the catalyst that turns their season around.

The news also came this week that Anthony Knockaert has reportedly extended his loan at the City Ground until the end of the season, which is welcome news and now fans will be hoping he provides more end product in the second-half of the campaign.

Bluebirds fans were expecting Harris to shuffle his pack accordingly today, but only four players have been brought in from last week’s defeat to Wycombe.

Joel Bagan, Marlon Pack, Josh Murphy and goalkeeper Dillon Phillips all come in for the Bluebirds, with Joe Bennett playing in the unfamiliar position of centre back, whilst Greg Cunningham isn’t in the squad after being linked with a move away from South Wales.

Cardiff fans have been reacting to the team news and the inclusion of Bennett out of position is certainly causing some debate. Check out some of the responses below.

Joe Bennett at centre back😂 Christ — Luke (@Luke79914751) January 9, 2021

Bennet masterclass inbound — rhysgoman (@rhysgoman3) January 9, 2021

Are our academy centre backs really not that good that they can’t even make the bench???? — Michael Youde 💙 (@Youdley24) January 9, 2021

our worst defensive defender at centre half pic.twitter.com/ZOwUfjZEtb — Eli (@rowlandeli78) January 9, 2021

Bennett CB😂 surely cunningham is gone then, or surely it even makes sense to put pack in there, dreading the defence, liking the rest o https://t.co/FLLWMCcE3Z — Liam Brett 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@liam_brett7) January 9, 2021

Whyte should be starting imo https://t.co/j3T3LI9f0b — Nicholas Griffiths (@NickGriffiths21) January 9, 2021

That defence is a joke! No defenders on the bench either?! https://t.co/IxdN4sRPcp — Niamh Jenkins (@niamhelin2112) January 9, 2021

City fans watching Bennett playing at centre back. https://t.co/rXA28s37wQ pic.twitter.com/GkjEpKmJcG — Tom Brookes (@TomWales) January 9, 2021