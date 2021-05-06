‘That could be a worry for Swansea’ – Update emerges on Sheffield United new manager hunt: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United are reportedly still considering Swansea City’s Steve Cooper as their new manager.

Cooper has led the Swans to the play-offs in back-to-back seasons, having only taken charge at the Liberty Stadium in 2019.

Yorkshire Live has reported that Cooper is on the Blades’ list of five new manager candidates.

So, would that be a good appointment? And should Swansea fans be worried?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Dagless

This could be a decent appointment.

Cooper has proven himself as evidently a good manager at Championship level but I do wonder if they do not go up this year via the play-offs whether Swansea might be tempted for a new manager.

Some fans have criticised Cooper at times – though you’re always going to get that – and I do think overall there’d be some disappointment at him leaving but I’m sure the Swans would adapt.

I think he’d do a good job at Sheffield United, too, in helping them adapt to the Championship quickly after coming down from the Premier League.

The big 22-question Swansea City end of season quiz – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 22 1. Which Premier League side beat the Swans 7-1 in pre-season? Brighton Aston Villa Southampton Fulham

Chris Thorpe

I think they should be very worried, yes. Sheffield United are likely to have a big budget, which could play into their hands if they pursue Cooper.

He is slightly limited at Swansea because of a lack of funds and realistically I think he could achieve a lot more at Bramall Lane.

He’s one of the brightest young coaches in the game and it’s no surprise to see him so strongly linked with another job.

Leaving his country of birth could he tough but I think he is ready for a step up the ladder after two great seasons in charge of the Swans.

Toby Wilding

This would definitely be a decent appointment for Sheffield United if they can get it done.

After such a disappointing season this time around, they are going to need something big to help pick them up for next season, and Cooper has shown he can provide, with the way he has made Swansea consistent play-off contenders in recent years.

As for whether or not this could be a cause for concern for those of a Swansea persuasion, I think that all depends on just how well their play-off campaign goes over the next few weeks.

If they do win promotion to the Premier League, then it feels hard to see Cooper walking away from the Liberty Stadium when he has the chance to manage in the top-flight of English football with a club he has done so well at.

However, if the Swans miss out on promotion, then the fact that the Premier League finances the Blades have available to them – not to mention some of the players they have in their squad – means Cooper may have a strong chance of challenging for promotion if he moves to Bramall Lane next season, and that could be a worry for Swansea.