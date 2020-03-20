Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘That boy is different class’, ‘what an unreal talent’ – The best Millwall tweets this season about midfield maestro

Jayson Molumby might be coming towards the end of just his first full season in senior football – but it’s fair to say that the midfielder has left his mark on the 2019/2020 campaign.

The Lions man, whose currently on a season-long loan spell from Brighton & Hove Albion, has been a revelation in the Championship during his short stay, and has become a real fans favourite amongst The Den faithful.

Prior to his move to South London, Molumby had just two EFL Cup appearances for the Seagulls under his belt, but his lack of experience has been almost impossible to notice, whilst his ability on and off the football is nearly impossible to miss.

Molumby was forced to be patient during the early weeks of his loan spell, but since breaking into the starting XI, the midfielder has been virtually undroppable – superbly filling the void left by injured duo Ben Thompson and Ryan Leonard, who both remain sidelined.

The youngster will be hoping his consistent performances for Millwall have caught the eye of Republic of Ireland manager and former Lions player and boss McCarthy – with the Ireland Under-21s captain still waiting for his maiden call-up to the senior side.

Molumby recently committed his long-term future to Brighton, meaning he is unlikely to be returning to The Den next season.

News of that contract extension didn’t go down well with Millwall fans, who were hoping that the 21-year-old would be back in SE16 next term, especially with the possibility of his current club and parent club swapping leagues.

There have been plenty of tweets from Lions fans all season long raving about their midfield loanee.

We have gathered together some of the best….


