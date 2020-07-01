Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Millwall

‘That bit of class’, ‘Absolute mustard’ – Many Millwall fans react to one man’s display in Swansea clash

Published

9 mins ago

on

Millwall drew 1-1 with fellow play-off hopefuls Swansea City at the Den last night and the performance of on-loan Derby County striker Mason Bennett has got many fans of the south London club talking. 

The Lions’ wait for a first win since the Championship restart goes on after Swansea came from one goal down to ensure the points were shared last night.

Steve Cooper’s side are one point and one place above their hosts in the table but it was 11th-placed Millwall that took the lead in the first half.

Bennett produced a tidy finish to fire his effort from short-range past Freddie Woodman and into the Swansea net.

The 23-year-old forward was forced off at half time due to injury and Rowett’s side struggled after the break, with the Swans coming back into the game.

Liverpool loanee Rhian Brewster pulled the visitors level in the 66th minute, whipping a ferocious free-kick in off the bar – though the last touch may have been off Millwall keeper Bart Bialkowski.

The Lions remain winless since the break but there were certainly positives to be taken out of last night’s display, none more so than the performance of Bennett.

The tricky 8-question Millwall trivia quiz: Can you get 8/8? Have a go now!

1 of 7

Who did Millwall lose to in qualifying for the 2004/05 UEFA Cup?

The forward joined from Derby in January and looks to have settled well at the Den.

It appears he is a popular figure among fans of the south London club, many of whom took to Twitter yesterday to outline his importance and call for a permanent deal.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘That bit of class’, ‘Absolute mustard’ – Many Millwall fans react to one man’s display in Swansea clash

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: