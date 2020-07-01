‘That bit of class’, ‘Absolute mustard’ – Many Millwall fans react to one man’s display in Swansea clash

Millwall drew 1-1 with fellow play-off hopefuls Swansea City at the Den last night and the performance of on-loan Derby County striker Mason Bennett has got many fans of the south London club talking.

The Lions’ wait for a first win since the Championship restart goes on after Swansea came from one goal down to ensure the points were shared last night.

Steve Cooper’s side are one point and one place above their hosts in the table but it was 11th-placed Millwall that took the lead in the first half.

Bennett produced a tidy finish to fire his effort from short-range past Freddie Woodman and into the Swansea net.

The 23-year-old forward was forced off at half time due to injury and Rowett’s side struggled after the break, with the Swans coming back into the game.

Liverpool loanee Rhian Brewster pulled the visitors level in the 66th minute, whipping a ferocious free-kick in off the bar – though the last touch may have been off Millwall keeper Bart Bialkowski.

The Lions remain winless since the break but there were certainly positives to be taken out of last night’s display, none more so than the performance of Bennett.

The forward joined from Derby in January and looks to have settled well at the Den.

It appears he is a popular figure among fans of the south London club, many of whom took to Twitter yesterday to outline his importance and call for a permanent deal.

Read their reaction here:

Enjoyed that. Romeo continues his improvement, Fergie has always been one of my favourites & Bennett is that bit of class we been missing. Great interlinking with Jed too, I am always hash on Jed cause I always expect more from him, today he’s what I look for from him. — This is Millwall (@ThisIsMillwall) June 30, 2020

Definitely. Hope we can sign him permanently. I'm desperate for Mahoney to do well but fear its not going to work out. — Merv Payne (@mervpayne) June 30, 2020

Mason Bennett is absolute mustard – got to sign him in the summer #Millwall — Luke Stallard (@LukeStallard1) June 30, 2020

Yes please. Build from signing him permanantly and we have chances. — Joshua Pullen (@iampullen) June 30, 2020

Fingers crossed fella — Tony (@MFC1885CBL) June 30, 2020

If we can keep Bennett fit, he is a must in the summer. — Smiffy (@SmiffyMillwall) June 30, 2020

When Mason Bennett came off we didn’t look threatening. I think that’s it for play offs. Squad lacks depth. So frustrating!!! #Millwall https://t.co/wAx6QMFTDm — – (@play_dj) June 30, 2020

Play offs gone now. Had to be 3 points. Sign Bennett up permanently already. Hopefully fit for Friday. Was better today but sadly lacking the end product on far to many occasions. Will say I thought Woods had a good game, was everywhere and controlled the tempo well. #Millwall — Ben Kellaway (@benkell1983) June 30, 2020