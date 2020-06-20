‘Thank you very much’ – Many Leeds United fans react to Brentford man’s 11th goal of the season

Many Leeds United fans have reacted to Said Benrahma’s goal for Brentford on Saturday which ensured third placed Fulham lost 2-0.

The Championship season returned on Saturday and one of the early kick-offs saw Brentford and Fulham play out a game which would see the result have an impact of both club’s promotion hopes.

Scott Parker’s home side struggled throughout the 90 minutes to create any clear cut chances, despite Bobby Decordoba-Reid hitting the crossbar in the first half.

The second half saw the visitors get more into their stride and the opening goal of the game was netted by the talented Benrahma, who stretched his goal participation statistic to 20.

The Algerian has been in excellent form this season and the result now sees the Bees in a good position to gain at the very least a play-off place, having won 2-0 thanks to Emiliano Marcondes’ 91st minute strike.

Following the game, a number of Leeds fans took to Brentford’s official twitter account to thank them for the victory, which halted Fulham’s chances of reducing the gap between themselves and the top placed side in the Championship table.

Reacting to Benrahma’s goal, Leeds United fans thanked the attacker for ensuring defeat over Fulham…

Get iiiiinnnnnn 😂 — FS Stiz 💙💛 (@StizLUFC) June 20, 2020

thankyou very much💛💙 — Lewis kershaw (@Lewiskershaw4) June 20, 2020

All Leeds aren’t we 🤫 — leedsnewsunited (@leedsnewsunited) June 20, 2020

Youuuu beuutttyyyy — WhyLeedsAreGoingUp💙💛 (@whyleedsaregoi1) June 20, 2020

You beauty!!! — Ollie Flack (@FlackOllie) June 20, 2020

ELITE CLUB — JT (@lufc_) June 20, 2020

All we have to do is go to Cardiff City to establish a massive 10 point gap if we win 🙁😢😟 — nigel stanley (@nigelLUFC) June 20, 2020