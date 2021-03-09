Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Thanks Newcastle', 'Best deal we have made' – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to financial development

Sheffield Wednesday appear to have received nearly £6.5m from Newcastle United when they appointed Steve Bruce as their manager.

The experienced boss resigned as the Owls boss in July 2019 when it became clear that he could land the Magpies job, and an announcement followed just days later.

Given he had only been in charge of Wednesday a matter of months, this understandably angered owner Dejphon Chansiri, who confirmed at the time that ‘outstanding legal issues’ needed to be resolved between the two clubs over Bruce, and his staff, who also departed.

And, it appears as though they were resolved, as the club released their financial accounts today for that year, which included a payment of £6,475,000 down as ‘Confidential Compensation Packages’.

Whilst it doesn’t specifically refer to Bruce, Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence, the Sheffield Star explain how it seems highly likely it is Bruce.

If that was the case, it means Wednesday received more for the under-fire Newcastle boss than they have ever done for a player.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


