‘Thanks for the memories’, ‘Became a liability’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as departure confirmed

Another one of Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship relegation squad has departed Hillsborough as it has been confirmed that Julian Borner has returned to his homeland of Germany.

After two years in Yorkshire, Borner has moved to second tier side Hannover for an undisclosed fee, with the Germans paying around £128,000 for his signature according to the Sheffield Star.

Borner was a free transfer arrival in the summer of 2019 for Wednesday, making 37 Championship appearances in his debut season and that reduced to 26 matches last season, with the German defender spending time on the bench but he managed to score three goals for the club during the campaign.

He was one of the players who was looking to leave the club due to a case of his wages being unpaid, per the Sheffield Star, and that meant he could depart on a free transfer.

However the German outfit have paid a fee for Borner’s services and it means potentially more money in the kitty for Darren Moore to play with going into the final four weeks of the transfer window.

It’s a good deal for Wednesday to get even a small transfer fee for the 30-year-old and fans have been reacting to the deal on social media.

Good luck Julian, shame it's kind of ended like it has. Had a very good start, thought he was unfairly put into the scapegoat bracket last season. Decent move for him. https://t.co/1wXl9GZ44a — Tom Taylor-Batty (@TomTB1995) August 2, 2021

Looked a real steal in the first season. Not our worst signing and put a shift in. But it's a good move for us shipping him out, even if it is for a nominal fee like reported. #swfc https://t.co/RoJXf0RIeP — talkingwednesday (@talkingwed) August 2, 2021

He's done what he wanted come here for a couple seasons made his money gone back home best of luck to him — DARREN COUPE (@DARRENCOUPE1) August 2, 2021

I've seen faster tractors. Needed to move on. He started of great then gradually got worse. He became a liability. — SwfcFan (@SwfcFan12) August 2, 2021

All the best Julian. Good move for both parties at this stage. — dexteritybox (@dexteritybox) August 2, 2021

Best wishes Julian, and thanks for the memories 💙 — Dominic Stevenson 🇪🇺💙 (@HatScarfShirt) August 2, 2021

Won’t be missed. — ChansiriOut (@The5herriff) August 2, 2021