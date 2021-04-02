‘Thanks for the 3 points’, ‘Let’s do this’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans are loving what Lee Johnson has done against Oxford

Sunderland are preparing for a promotion six-pointer as they welcome Oxford United to the Stadium Of Light.

The Black Cats are firmly in the mix to go up automatically but if they’re to pull off promotion then they’ll need to ensure that they’re consistently picking up points between now and the end of the season.

Karl Robinson’s side have play-off ambitions of their own and so it’s certain to be an entertaining encounter as both sides chase a crucial three points.

With that in mind Lee Johnson has named a bold line-up to take on the U’s.

Sunderland have made two alterations to the side for this one.

Conor McLaughlin and Jordan Jones both return to the starting XI for this one while Carl Winchester and Aiden O’Brien drop to the bench.

That means that Lee Burge will start in goal with a predicted back four of McLaughlin, Dion Sanderson, Luke O’Nien and Callum McFadzean at the back.

Max Power is likely to join Josh Scowen in central midfield with Lynden Gooch, Jordan Jones and Aiden McGeady supporting Charlie Wyke in attack.

As you’d expect Johnson’s bold team selection has attracted quite a reaction on social media.

Here’s what some supporters have had to say.

Yesssssssss cmon lads🔴⚪️ — Jai Oliver (@JaiOliver5) April 2, 2021

HES BACKKKKKK — Dec🇫🇷 (@declanprice02) April 2, 2021

JONES 🤩🤩🤩 — Liam ツ (@SAFCLiam17) April 2, 2021

HAWAY THE LADS — Joseph (@jpsleightholme1) April 2, 2021

Unlucky Oxford. Thanks for the 3 points. — Chris Laws (@chrisdlaws) April 2, 2021

Can’t really complain overall other than one or two tweaks. Haway the lads! — Kingy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@Kingy78_) April 2, 2021

Have to rotate a little bit with two games in quick succession so makes sense, let's do this 🔴⚪️ — Cameron Flaws (@cameronflaws) April 2, 2021