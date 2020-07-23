Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday News

‘Thanks for ruining my day’ – Many Sheff Wed fans react to player departure

Published

2 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday lost on the final day of the Championship season to Middlesbrough and will now be hoping that they can avoid a points deduction as they are at risk of the drop if one is imposed.

It seems rather farcical that we’re at the end of the regular season and we don’t actually know for sure which clubs are going to be where next season in terms of the Championship drop to League One, but that is the scenario we find ourselves in.

In the meantime, the Owls will prepare as though they are in the Championship next season and today we have seen four players leave the club with their loan deals coming to an end.

Among them, winger Jacob Murphy and, judging by fan reaction, plenty would like to see him come back next season if at all possible.

Let’s take a look at some of what has been said on social media in response to Murphy’s exit:


