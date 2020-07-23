‘Thanks for ruining my day’ – Many Sheff Wed fans react to player departure

Sheffield Wednesday lost on the final day of the Championship season to Middlesbrough and will now be hoping that they can avoid a points deduction as they are at risk of the drop if one is imposed.

It seems rather farcical that we’re at the end of the regular season and we don’t actually know for sure which clubs are going to be where next season in terms of the Championship drop to League One, but that is the scenario we find ourselves in.

In the meantime, the Owls will prepare as though they are in the Championship next season and today we have seen four players leave the club with their loan deals coming to an end.

Among them, winger Jacob Murphy and, judging by fan reaction, plenty would like to see him come back next season if at all possible.

Let’s take a look at some of what has been said on social media in response to Murphy’s exit:

The Owls' quartet of loan players have returned to their parent clubs following the end of the 2019/20 season. We want to thank all four players for their services this campaign and wish them well for the future. #swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) July 23, 2020

Murphy has had a very good season, despite the team being poor. Would be glad to see him back again. — Jon Fittall (@fittall1987) July 23, 2020

Thanks for ruining my day — 🦉 (@ejc1867) July 23, 2020

Should do everything in our power to@get @JacobMurphy95 back to Hillsborough next season — Dave Bobby O Briggs (@DJBOBBYORANGE) July 23, 2020

Bring back Murphy — Evan Johnson (@evan_the_owl) July 23, 2020

Would love Murphy and Windass back. Da Cruz and Wickham can stay away for me cheaper options will be available — Ben Howe (@BenOwl1867) July 23, 2020

Only one worth bringing back and that’s Murphy. — Hirsty (@Deeowl) July 23, 2020

Would be very happy if we could sign Murphy (doubt it though) and Windass — Chad Gee (@chad_gee30) July 23, 2020

I'd take windass and murphy back. Murphy getting better and better as season went on and windass needs to settle up front with a strike partner. — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇨🇾🇩🇪 (@Bearwithmeasec) July 23, 2020

Only one i care about really is murphy tbf — boidy06 (@boidy06) July 23, 2020