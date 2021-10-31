‘Thanks for nothing’, ‘I’m dreaming’ – Many Barnsley fans react as Markus Schopp update emerges

It appears that Barnsley have reached the end of the road with Markus Schopp after just 15 Championship matches in charge.

The former Austria international was brought in over the summer as a replacement for Valerien Ismael, who has departed for West Bromwich Albion after guiding the Tykes to the play-offs in the 2020-21 campaign.

Barnsley followed a familiar path when appointing Schopp – their previous two managers Ismael and Gerhard Struber both managed in the Austrian Bundesliga before moving to Oakwell and Schopp was no different as he was head-hunted from TSV Hartberg.

Unfortunately though he’s not had much of an impact at the Yorkshire club and after 15 league matches so far this season, there has been just one win and that came all the way back in August against Coventry City.

A run of seven straight defeats – the latest coming at the hands of Bristol City yesterday – have seen increasing calls for the hierarchy to terminate Schopp’s contract and it looks like that has happened.

Both talkSPORT’s Alex Crook and BBC Sheffield’s Adam Oxley have reported that the club have made the decision to part company with the 47-year-old, although there seemingly won’t be confirmation of that change this evening.

Barnsley fans have been reacting to the rumours and it’s fair to say there’s unanimous approval.

Had to come. His position was untenable. https://t.co/RWx61pKJPe — DAVID BIRKETT BSC (@dave_the_tyke) October 31, 2021

IF I COULD RETWEET A TWEET A MILLION TIMES https://t.co/gzp2W9j7oN — Matty🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@mh_bfc) October 31, 2021

Very good very nice https://t.co/Lbad5FE5NI — jake (@JakeDobson96) October 31, 2021

That's my Christmas sorted if it's true what better present could anyone want https://t.co/REDOGX2QrU — daz (@darrensenior1) October 31, 2021

Thank the lord https://t.co/0WTO3dNaZB — this is jordie (@jordie_bfc) October 31, 2021

Thanks for nothing and goodbye — Andy Wilson (@springvalered) October 31, 2021