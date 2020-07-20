‘Thanks for everything’ – Many Stoke City fans in an emotional mood in wake of player exit

Stoke City have confirmed the departure of Mame Diouf, with the club granting the player’s request to be released from his contract early.

Diouf has been a Stoke player for six years, making 157 appearances for the club and scoring 26 goals.

An announcement has now come on the official Stoke page that Diouf has been released from his contract early, ending the 32-year-old’s spell as a Potter.

Michael O’Neill is looking to oversee a rebuild at Stoke this summer, as they face up to a third consecutive season in the Championship.

Many at the bet365 Stadium are acceptant of that, but there’s been a sea of people flooding to wish Diouf the best after an incredible spell with the club.

Others have departed Stoke since relegation and the fans have slated them with their send off, but this is different and, as we dive into the reaction, the respect for Diouf is there for all to see…

Put up a fight until his last season despite not playing much. Will never forget you, Mame 💪🏼🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/p4cMOAG7Iq — ThatDrunkenDwarf (@TDDwarfSRL) July 20, 2020

Farewell our sweet, zombie destroying prince pic.twitter.com/DONMl1ZbOD — topher knowles (@topherknowles) July 20, 2020

One of my favourite players ever to play for us. Played in so many positions that weren’t natural for him and he never complained and always gave 110%. If we had a team full of Mame we would never have got relegated. Good luck in whatever you do in your future Mame 🔴⚪️ — Andy1021 (@Andy10217) July 20, 2020

Good luck Mame. @Mariadiouf make sure Mame knows how appreciated he is by Stoke fans and hopefully one day when fans are allowed back into grounds he will get the send off he deserves — Danny (@dcooke1989) July 20, 2020

Performance v Chelsea in the League Cup one of the all time great Stoke shifts. Ran yourself to a standstill. All the best for the future and thanks for everything. — Ben Bramley (@BendyPotter) July 20, 2020

Good luck Dioufy, you will always be a Potter 🔴⚪🔴⚪🔴 — Justin King (@J_E_L_K) July 20, 2020

All the best Mame and thanks. Always gave your all whenever you stepped out for us 👏👏 — Neil (@nginnis) July 20, 2020