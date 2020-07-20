Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Thanks for everything’ – Many Stoke City fans in an emotional mood in wake of player exit

Published

2 mins ago

on

Stoke City have confirmed the departure of Mame Diouf, with the club granting the player’s request to be released from his contract early.  

Diouf has been a Stoke player for six years, making 157 appearances for the club and scoring 26 goals.

An announcement has now come on the official Stoke page that Diouf has been released from his contract early, ending the 32-year-old’s spell as a Potter.

Michael O’Neill is looking to oversee a rebuild at Stoke this summer, as they face up to a third consecutive season in the Championship.

Many at the bet365 Stadium are acceptant of that, but there’s been a sea of people flooding to wish Diouf the best after an incredible spell with the club.

Others have departed Stoke since relegation and the fans have slated them with their send off, but this is different and, as we dive into the reaction, the respect for Diouf is there for all to see…


