‘Thankless job’ – Many Cardiff fans sympathise with one player after Swansea defeat

Cardiff City lost the South Wales Derby on Sunday as they were defeated 3-0 away at the Swansea.com Stadium.

It was a poor game from the Bluebirds, who have now lost six games in a row for the first time since 1985, and it’s left fans feeling very unhappy, to say the least.

It was a game where Cardiff barely looked a threat as Swansea controlled proceedings from start to finish and this latest defeat could mean the worst for manager Mick McCarthy.

Swansea took the lead through Jamie Paterson, who was in fine form for the Swans. Paterson then played in Joel Piroe for the second before chipping it to the back post for Jake Bidwell to head home to make it 3-0.

It really was a day to forget for the Bluebirds. As well as the defeat, Cardiff never got going and struggled to get the ball into Kieffer Moore, who cut an isolated and frustrated figure throughout the game.

This was recognised by the fans, who took to Twitter sympathise for the Welsh forward. Here’s what they said…

Bless Kieffer Moore literally trying to do everything today. Should have let him go rather than have him carry literally everyone today — Matt 🍦 (@M_Davies_34) October 17, 2021

Genuinely feel for Kieffer Moore. No service and seems to be the only one trying at this point — Andrew Jenkins (@adjenkins9) October 17, 2021

Feel sorry for the likes of Kieffer Moore. Doesn’t deserve this. — Dominic Bate (@DomBate) October 17, 2021

Feel sorry for Kieffer Moore. He’s visibly frustrated and he’s been calling for more support, especially out of possession. He’s just not getting the service/help you’d expect from a side packed with defenders. — James Davies (@James_TA_Davies) October 17, 2021

Player cam of Kieffer Moore in first half… #CCFC pic.twitter.com/Um1zUJIllW — Barry Murphy (@BMurphy1981) October 17, 2021

Kieffer Moore looks so frustrated today, you can’t blame him one bit. I have no idea what football we’re trying to play.#CardiffCity #CityAsOne #CCFC #SouthWalesDerby — Alex Wallace 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@AlexW1802) October 17, 2021

I’d hate to be Kieffer Moore in this team. Thankless job. — Ryan (@bryanmawrth) October 17, 2021

Kieffer Moore is so so isolated. Not surprised that he's hired a new agent to get him a transfer. — Michael Doucas (@MDoucas1988) October 17, 2021

Can someone check in on Kieffer Moore up there. See if he needs any supplies or someone to talk to — Scott Johnson (@roathboy) October 17, 2021

Kieffer Moore not looked happy this half at all, will be very surprised if he puts up with this once January comes — Fin (@finmuri) October 17, 2021

Kieffer moore too isolated,really think they vulnerable at the back,but we not getting bodies forward to help him — Bluebirdsgossip(new) (@Bluebirdgossip1) October 17, 2021