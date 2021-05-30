‘Thank you, Simon Sadler’ – Many Blackpool fans react as Tangerines seal Championship return

Blackpool have been promoted to the Championship after beating Lincoln City 2-1 in Sunday’s League One Play-Off Final at Wembley.

The Tangerines had to come from behind to seal a return to the Championship, after being relegated to League One six years ago.

Lincoln took the lead inside the opening 47 seconds, with Ollie Turton diverting Brennan Johnson’s low cross into his own net.

But Kenny Dougall grabbed an equaliser for the Tangerines before half-time, firing into Alex Palmer’s bottom corner from the edge of the area.

Eight minutes into the second half, Dougall doubled his and Blackpool’s tally for the afternoon, with the midfielder finding the bottom corner with another dangerous low effort.

Despite late pressure from Lincoln late on, Blackpool held onto their lead, and sealed a memorable return to the Championship.

With new ownership above them and the dark days behind them, Blackpool fans are feeling jubilant after a fantastic day out in the capital.

Here, we take a look at how they reacted on social media…

