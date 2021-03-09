‘Thank you’ – Plenty of Blackburn fans react to team news for Swansea match

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to build on their weekend return to form on Tuesday night, as they host Swansea City at Ewood Park.

Saturday’s 2-0 win away at Millwall saw Tony Mowbray’s side end a seven-game winless run, but still leaves them 15th in the Championship, although victory here would lift them back into the top half of the table.

Swansea meanwhile, go into the game knowing that victory would lift them into the automatic promotion places while still with a game in hand on second placed Watford, so this will not be an easy task for Tony Mowbray’s side.

Having made that return to winning ways at the weekend, Mowbray has named an unchanged from that victory at The Den, meaning Joe Rankin-Costello has overcome the cramp that forced him off after an hour during that game, in what was his first game back after several months out through injury.

Elsewhere, with top scorer Adam Armstrong still out injured, Tyrhys Dolan, Ben Brereton and Sam Gallagher once again make up Rovers’ front three, with Harvey Elliott settling for a place on the bench.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Blackburn fans were keen to air their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Rovers supporters had to say.

W — Jordan Peters (@ewoodrover1968) March 9, 2021

COME ON ROVERS! Come on @TyrhysDolan10 get into em lad! — The Drumming DBA (@drumming_dba) March 9, 2021

Someone check on mowbray to see if he’s alright please. — Thomas Martin (@Tom_martin18) March 9, 2021

Good team, worry about JRC hope he doesn’t get injured — Jay Metcalfe (@JMBRFC) March 9, 2021

Team surprised me on the weekend, glad it’s unchanged👏 — Charlie Ratcliffe (@Ratters_16) March 9, 2021

Excellent as I said before that 11 were superb on Saturday and deserved another go! I’m really looking forward to see how they go this evening — Maurice Murphy (@Mossymnm1) March 9, 2021