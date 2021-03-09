Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

‘Thank you’ – Plenty of Blackburn fans react to team news for Swansea match

Published

6 mins ago

on

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to build on their weekend return to form on Tuesday night, as they host Swansea City at Ewood Park.

Saturday’s 2-0 win away at Millwall saw Tony Mowbray’s side end a seven-game winless run, but still leaves them 15th in the Championship, although victory here would lift them back into the top half of the table.

Swansea meanwhile, go into the game knowing that victory would lift them into the automatic promotion places while still with a game in hand on second placed Watford, so this will not be an easy task for Tony Mowbray’s side.

Having made that return to winning ways at the weekend, Mowbray has named an unchanged from that victory at The Den, meaning Joe Rankin-Costello has overcome the cramp that forced him off after an hour during that game, in what was his first game back after several months out through injury.

Elsewhere, with top scorer Adam Armstrong still out injured, Tyrhys Dolan, Ben Brereton and Sam Gallagher once again make up Rovers’ front three, with Harvey Elliott settling for a place on the bench.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Blackburn fans were keen to air their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Rovers supporters had to say.


