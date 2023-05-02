This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion are closing in on the signing of Joao Pedro from Watford, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The news on Pedro’s potential move to Brighton broke over the weekend, with the Brazilian being pulled out of the Watford squad to face Sunderland at the weekend.

In the latest update, all the documents have been signed between the player and club and Pedro has undergone his medical with the Premier League outfit.

It’s been reported that talks began between all parties when Watford were beaten by Hull City last month, a result that ended the Hornets’ hopes of returning to the Premier League.

Are Watford getting a good deal for Joao Pedro?

A deal in the region of £30 million is believed to have been agreed for Pedro, with Watford getting a large re-sale price for the Brazilian as his contract at Vicarage Road doesn’t expire until 2028.

Pedro has yet again been a standout performer for Watford in what has been an underwhelming season for the club.

Here at FLW we asked Watford fan pundit Justin Beattie for his thoughts on this deal and the £30 million price.

He told FLW: “Joao Pedro is an exceptionally exciting young talent that we've been lucky enough to see blossoming at Vicarage Road.

“I think any Watford fan wouldn't begrudge him moving on and going onto a Premier League team and expanding his career. Brighton have undoubtedly got themselves a really really good player that's going to be exciting to watch and that the fans would enjoy watching.

“So good luck to Joao, thank you for your time at Watford you will be remembered very, very fondly by the fans.”

Is this a good move for Joao Pedro?

It is no surprise that Pedro is set to join a Premier League team, particularly as the Hornets will be playing Championship football next season.

This deal getting done so quickly means there is no transfer saga that lasts all summer; the deal is done, so the player knows what is happening once this season finishes this weekend while Watford have £30 million in the bank for the new manager this summer.

Brighton are getting a player who has played in the Premier League before and, at such a young age, still has plenty of time to develop.

Pedro is joining a side that is flourishing at this moment in time, and he will join a side that is playing attacking, free-flowing football that will surely benefit his style of play.