Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Thank you for everything, you absolute baller’ – These Oxford fans react to injury update

Published

19 mins ago

on

Nathan Holland’s loan deal at League One outfit Oxford United has been cut short after striker suffered a hamstring injury and has returned to parent club West Ham United to undergo further scans and treatment.

Holland had planned to spend the second half of the campaign with the U’s having joined from the Hammers in January, but his season appears to be over after sustaining the injury in last Saturday’s victory over Shrewsbury, in which he was replaced prior to half-time.

The 21-year-old has scored three goals in 12 appearances and quickly became a popular figure amongst the Oxford faithful. Holland tweeted out his thanks to everyone associated with club and perhaps unsurprising, U’s fans were devastated at the news of the youngster returning to East London.

Some supporters were pleading with the striker to return next season, whilst others thanked Holland for his services.

Here are some of the best responses from U’s supporters….


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Thank you for everything, you absolute baller’ – These Oxford fans react to injury update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: