‘Thank you for everything, you absolute baller’ – These Oxford fans react to injury update

Nathan Holland’s loan deal at League One outfit Oxford United has been cut short after striker suffered a hamstring injury and has returned to parent club West Ham United to undergo further scans and treatment.

Holland had planned to spend the second half of the campaign with the U’s having joined from the Hammers in January, but his season appears to be over after sustaining the injury in last Saturday’s victory over Shrewsbury, in which he was replaced prior to half-time.

The 21-year-old has scored three goals in 12 appearances and quickly became a popular figure amongst the Oxford faithful. Holland tweeted out his thanks to everyone associated with club and perhaps unsurprising, U’s fans were devastated at the news of the youngster returning to East London.

Some supporters were pleading with the striker to return next season, whilst others thanked Holland for his services.

Here are some of the best responses from U’s supporters….

Thank you for everything Nathan you absolute baller. You'll come back from this even stronger and have an even brighter future. Thank you for the volley against Newcastle aswell😓👋💛💙 — Oufcblaze (@Oufcblaze1) March 12, 2020

All the best Nathan come back in August ! — Matthew Green (@mintygreen2) March 12, 2020

Good luck with your recovery and huge thanks for your efforts this season. You've been an amazing player in an amazing team in an amazing season — Pete Chilton (@petechilton) March 12, 2020

Speedy recovery nath, gutted for you, stay strong!❤ — Keeley✨ {43🖤} (@keeleymitchellx) March 12, 2020

Got a wonderful career ahead of you Nathan, been a pleasure watching you. — Kevin Tomes (@tomesyk1) March 12, 2020

Thanks for the memories, hope to see you back in a yellow shirt again! — Adrian Thompson (@adithompson896) March 12, 2020

Best wishes for a speedy recovery and whatever the future holds for you. Would love to see you back at OUFC one day. — Nina Martin (@NinaMar14249647) March 12, 2020

Devastated. Nathan, thank you. Such a brilliant player. That goal v Newcastle is the one we at #oufc will never ever forget 💛💙 Speedy recovery bro 💪👊 — G . H (@georgeoufc93) March 12, 2020