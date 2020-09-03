Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Thank you for everything’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as Aston Villa complete transfer deal

Published

2 mins ago

on

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Nottingham Forest defender Matty Cash, the club have now confirmed via their official website.

The full-back endured a magnificent individual campaign for the Reds last season, as they narrowly missed out on a top-six finish on the final day of the campaign.

The 23-year-old was converted into a right-back by Sabri Lamouchi in pre-season, and went on to become arguably the best in the division, producing a series of impressive performances for the Reds.

Quiz: What club did Nottingham Forest sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

1 of 14

Kris Boyd signed on loan from which club?

Cash made a total of 141 appearances for Forest after progressing through the ranks at the Nigel Doughty Academy, before making his debut in a 4-3 home win over Burton Albion in 2016/17.

The defender has now completed a move to Aston Villa for a fee of around £14million, in a deal which could rise to £16million.

It’s obviously a blow for Sabri Lamouchi to lose last season’s Player of the Year with only a week to go until the start of the 2020/21 Championship campaign.

Many fans felt it was inevitable, though, that Cash would depart the City Ground this summer, following the Reds’ failure to win promotion to the top-flight last term.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions, now Cash’s move to Aston Villa has been officially confirmed…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Thank you for everything’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as Aston Villa complete transfer deal

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: