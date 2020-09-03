‘Thank you for everything’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as Aston Villa complete transfer deal

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Nottingham Forest defender Matty Cash, the club have now confirmed via their official website.

The full-back endured a magnificent individual campaign for the Reds last season, as they narrowly missed out on a top-six finish on the final day of the campaign.

The 23-year-old was converted into a right-back by Sabri Lamouchi in pre-season, and went on to become arguably the best in the division, producing a series of impressive performances for the Reds.

Cash made a total of 141 appearances for Forest after progressing through the ranks at the Nigel Doughty Academy, before making his debut in a 4-3 home win over Burton Albion in 2016/17.

The defender has now completed a move to Aston Villa for a fee of around £14million, in a deal which could rise to £16million.

It’s obviously a blow for Sabri Lamouchi to lose last season’s Player of the Year with only a week to go until the start of the 2020/21 Championship campaign.

Many fans felt it was inevitable, though, that Cash would depart the City Ground this summer, following the Reds’ failure to win promotion to the top-flight last term.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions, now Cash’s move to Aston Villa has been officially confirmed…

Good luck Cashy, we'll miss you lad, all the best, glad you're in the prem — ᛒᚱᚨᛞᛚᛖᚢ (@Bvsnffcsg01) September 3, 2020

Let’s hope biggest part of the £16M fee is used to strengthen the club with some quality signings #nffc — Paul (ALVIN) (@ScrumpyNffc) September 3, 2020

Good Luck Cashy. — Andrew Chard (@Chardgrills) September 3, 2020

😩 but good luck Cashy. Been a pleasure and deserves the chance. Win win. 🔴⚪️💪🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/dZICFfarJj — Forest FanBase (@ForestFanBase) September 3, 2020

We'll miss you @mattycash622, thank you for everything.

Good Luck with Villa and the Premiership. 🍀

Beautiful write up @NFFC, very apt for a great player. 👍 pic.twitter.com/ZMtMOIDpaj — 𝓔𝓶𝓶𝓪🌈 (@emma1883) September 3, 2020

i didn’t think it would hurt as much but now it’s actually happened 😭😭😭 — ✖️ (@TreeceyNFFC) September 3, 2020

Shame but cant blame him so much for signing a new contract, they are worthless these days maybe villa will use him as attacking midfielder like we should of good luck cashy 😎 — phil whitaker (@phillycurlywigs) September 3, 2020

Good luck to him. Always committed and improved year on year, deserves a crack at the PL. Just a shame it couldn’t be with us. — Jon Mus (@JonMuss) September 3, 2020

I’m not crying you are — UTR (@NFFCHQ) September 3, 2020

He goes with our best wishes. Didn’t force the move. Gave his best for the club and deserves to be in the premier league, even if it will be just for one season 😉 — David Fossey (@davidjfossey) September 3, 2020

Not many players leave with such a glowing write up from the club which states a lot about what kind of a person and player villa are getting. All the best @mattycash622 go and rip it up in the prem! — Daniel Orme (@orme_daniel) September 3, 2020