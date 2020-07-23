‘Thank you for everything’, ‘Legend’ – Many QPR fans react to latest Mark Warburton comments

QPR boss Mark Warburton has suggested that the 2019/20 season has had many positives but his squad needs to keep on learning, which has been well received by fans of the west London club.

The R’s drew 2-2 with West Bromwich Albion in the final game of the season last night – a result that saw the Baggies promoted to the Premier League.

Ryan Manning opened the scoring for the R’s but goals from Grady Diangana and Callum Robinson wrestled back control for the Baggies before Ebere Eze produced some magic to ensure it finished 2-2.

The result means the R’s have finished 14th in the table – an improvement on 19th last term.

Speaking after the game, Warburton voiced his thoughts on the season as a whole.

He said (via the club’s official Twitter account): “The season has many positives but we have to keep on learning.

“The moment you stop learning, you’re in trouble so I hope very much that the boys rest well for the 20 days they have off and then they come back focussed with the desire to move on.”

Focus will now switch to preparations for the 2020/21 campaign and the upcoming transfer window, which could bring exits for some of the R’s key men – such as Ebere Eze.

For the time being, however, it appears many fans of the west London club feel positive about the state of the side and have taken to Twitter to reflect on Warburton’s comments.

Read their reaction here:

Similar views all round & everyone’s spot on. @MarkWarburton9 has done a fine job. Whilst there’s been some disappointing days, we’ve played some excellent attacking football, making most of what we have. It’s been a joy to watch at times @Amit_Bhatia99 @akutrs @andywa7kins — Andrew Watson (@wattoswords) July 22, 2020

We’re in good hands and hope one day he takes us up. — WeAreTheRangersBoys (@WATRBS) July 22, 2020

What a manager thankyou for everything this year mark a real change in our style of football and impact on the fans. hope for many more years of you and let’s get next season going strong — Edward (@Edward93066403) July 22, 2020

Marvellous marvelous. Great integrity, honesty. Looking forward to another forward move in the coming season. Just hope Mark gets the support of the board, players and fans. — Brian Bowgen (@rangersboy57) July 23, 2020

I love this man. — George ⚡️ (@GeorgeQPR__) July 22, 2020

same absolute legend — Reece (@ReeceQPR) July 22, 2020

@MarkWarburton9 Well Done Mark, Yes we have been much more entertaining to watch. Quite a few younger players have progressed a lot during this season. Credit to you and your support team. Well Done, James 🔵⚪️⚽️✅👍👍 — SuperhoopDownunder (@SuperhoopAus) July 23, 2020

58 points 60 grand spent complete overhaul in players. Mark warburton has done a incredible job. We are in safe hands. — jay qpr adams (@jayjay211291) July 22, 2020