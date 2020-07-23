Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

QPR

‘Thank you for everything’, ‘Legend’ – Many QPR fans react to latest Mark Warburton comments

Published

39 mins ago

on

QPR boss Mark Warburton has suggested that the 2019/20 season has had many positives but his squad needs to keep on learning, which has been well received by fans of the west London club.

The R’s drew 2-2 with West Bromwich Albion in the final game of the season last night – a result that saw the Baggies promoted to the Premier League.

Ryan Manning opened the scoring for the R’s but goals from Grady Diangana and Callum Robinson wrestled back control for the Baggies before Ebere Eze produced some magic to ensure it finished 2-2.

The result means the R’s have finished 14th in the table – an improvement on 19th last term.

Speaking after the game, Warburton voiced his thoughts on the season as a whole.

He said (via the club’s official Twitter account): “The season has many positives but we have to keep on learning.

“The moment you stop learning, you’re in trouble so I hope very much that the boys rest well for the 20 days they have off and then they come back focussed with the desire to move on.”

Focus will now switch to preparations for the 2020/21 campaign and the upcoming transfer window, which could bring exits for some of the R’s key men – such as Ebere Eze.

Did these 12 ex-QPR players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 12

Did Kevin Gallen score 20 goals or more?

For the time being, however, it appears many fans of the west London club feel positive about the state of the side and have taken to Twitter to reflect on Warburton’s comments.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Thank you for everything’, ‘Legend’ – Many QPR fans react to latest Mark Warburton comments

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: