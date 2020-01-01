‘Thank you for allowing us to dream’ – These Nottingham Forest fans love New Year message from key figure

Nottingham Forest begin 2020 in a very strong position, with the Reds occupying a play-off place and believing they can finally return to the Premier League.

Whilst there is a long way to go, Sabri Lamouchi has done a very good job since taking over and has guided the team to fifth in the Championship.

As well as producing on the pitch, Forest are in a healthy position off it too. Owner Evangelos Marinakis has backed the manager and plans are in place to begin working on improving the City Ground.

And, the Greek chief addressed that with a passionate New Year’s message to the fans that was released on the club’s official site last night.

It outlined the progress that has been made by the club as well as the ambitions moving forward and it’s fair to say the fans are excited about what the future holds under Marinakis.

Here we look at some of the comments from the supporters to the update…

Happy New Year to you too big man! Thank you for all you are doing and here’s to an exciting future! 👍 COYR 🔴⚪️ #nffc — Richard (@TrickyRich123) December 31, 2019

Thank you Mr Marinakis from a lifelong @NFFC fan. — Paul Elliott (@Puds1970) December 31, 2019

Thank you for allowing us to dream, long may it continue 👏 — Luke Webster (@LukeWebster94) December 31, 2019

What a message. Just what a message. Everthing that is right about our club at the moment. Whatever happens on the promotion front the future is bright. You reds — Craig Harrison (@CraigHarrison20) January 1, 2020

Happy New Year Sir. Massive improvement in the way the club since you have taken over x — James Ablett (@ablett001yahoo1) December 31, 2019

And thank you for your continual support for our great club. — David (@CaterkleenDavid) December 31, 2019

You are doing great things at the club as a owner which the supporters are great full for , but to get back into the premier league we need to buy quality players and strikers . Otherwise we stay in this league for years to come .. — ray (@ray317) January 1, 2020