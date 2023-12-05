Highlights Amad Diallo thanks Tony Mowbray and wishes him well after his departure from Sunderland.

Diallo flourished under Mowbray, scoring 14 goals for Sunderland last season.

Mowbray's exit may impact the chance of Diallo returning to Sunderland, as he may go on loan in January.

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has thanked Tony Mowbray and wished him well after his surprise departure from Sunderland.

Tony Mowbray leaves Sunderland

The 60-year-old only took over the Black Cats last season, and he inherited a squad that included Diallo, who was on loan at the Stadium of Light.

And, the young Ivory Coast international was central to everything good that Sunderland did in the previous campaign, with Mowbray managing to get the best out of the attacker, who flourished in his system, scoring 14 goals.

However, a mixed start to the current season has prompted the board to make a change, and it was announced last night that Mowbray had left.

He departs with the Wearside outfit ninth in the Championship table, but they are only three points away from the play-offs.

Related 3 Tony Mowbray replacements that Sunderland must consider after his surprise exit We look at potential candidates Sunderland should consider to replace Tony Mowbray after his sacking.

Amad Diallo reacts to Tony Mowbray exit

Given the credit he had in the bank, it’s fair to say this sacking has surprised many, with Mowbray receiving plenty of praise for the work he has done over the past 15 months.

From Diallo’s perspective, after struggling to establish himself as a regular at Old Trafford, and enduring a tough spell with Rangers, the loan to Sunderland was exactly what he needed.

The 21-year-old has made it clear that he loved his time on Wearside, and it was thought that he was open to a return to the Black Cats in the summer, but injury hit, with the player still not up to full fitness.

Nevertheless, Diallo still keeps an eye out for what’s going on at Sunderland, and he took to social media to send a message after Mowbray’s sacking.

“Thanks boss and good luck,” he posted, along with a broken heart emoji.

Will Amad Diallo return to Sunderland?

This gives an insight into how respected Mowbray was by Diallo, and it remains to be seen whether his exit impacts their chance of bringing the player back in the New Year, as he may move on loan in January.

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

The attacker is still returning from an injury he picked up for the Red Devils in pre-season, and despite their struggles, it’s unlikely that he gets into the XI, and they may value regular minutes for the youngster.

So, a loan is possible, and Sunderland are a good fit on paper due to the style of play, which suits Diallo, and he clearly has a connection with the club.

However, a lot will depend on whom the next boss is, and there will be fierce competition for his signature if he is available on a temporary basis.

What next for Sunderland?

All attention is now on who replaces Mowbray, and you would presume the Sunderland hierarchy have someone lined up given the timing of his exit.

Whoever does come in will have a tough task, as the first game is at home to West Brom this weekend, with Leeds visitors a few days later.

The Black Cats are ready to embark on a very busy period, as they play seven games over the next month before the huge FA Cup clash against Newcastle in early January.