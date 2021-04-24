‘Thank the lord’, ‘Never been happier’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans respond to key Lee Johnson call v Accrington Stanley

Sunderland are facing a huge test as they welcome Accrington Stanley to the Stadium Of Light.

With seven points between the Black Cats and the automatic promotion spots it’s clear that the club need a positive result if they’re to stand any chance of putting pressure on the top two.

With that in mind Lee Johnson has named a strong side to take on the mid-table side.

With that in mind Johnson made three changes to the side that faced Hull City midweek.

Denver Hume, Aiden McGeady and Aiden O’Brien all came into the starting XI for the clash with John Coleman’s side, replacing Callum McFadzean, Grant Leadbitter and Jordan Jones who dropped to the bench.

That meant that the starting XI was made up of Lee Burge, Max Power, Luke O’Nien, Bailey Wright and Denver Hume in defence, Josh Scowen and Carl Winchester in central midfield with Lyden Gooch and Aiden McGeady on the wings, while Aiden O’Brien joined Charlie Wyke in attack.

As you’d expect the team selection attracted plenty of attention with the decision to drop Callum McFadzean and Jordan Jones among the decisions that were most questions.

Here’s what some supporters had to say.

Mcfadzean dropped obviously but why Jones?? — Joe McNally (@JoeMcNa36001719) April 24, 2021

I’m sorry Jones been dropped is scandalous. The big question will be how fit McGeady actually is? Leadbitter in that midfield 3 the other night worked with the high press and taking that out and going back to a 2 is the wrong decision for me. Atleast hume starts Over Mcfadzeen — jakeykirkbride (@JacobKirkbride) April 24, 2021

Surprised that Jones is on the bench also Gooch as well. — Oluwaseun Bamgboye (@bamgboyeolu) April 24, 2021

Thank the lord, nee McFadzean in the starting 11, about time 😏 — Anthony (Tony) Dalzell (@Tdal1369) April 24, 2021

Thank god for that — Bradley Young (@Bradley53635865) April 24, 2021