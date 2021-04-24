Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘Thank the lord’, ‘Never been happier’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans respond to key Lee Johnson call v Accrington Stanley

Published

10 mins ago

on

Sunderland are facing a huge test as they welcome Accrington Stanley to the Stadium Of Light.

With seven points between the Black Cats and the automatic promotion spots it’s clear that the club need a positive result if they’re to stand any chance of putting pressure on the top two.

With that in mind Lee Johnson has named a strong side to take on the mid-table side.

Think you’re a big Sunderland fan? Take our 18 question quiz to find out<strong>

1 of 18

What year were Sunderland formed?

With that in mind Johnson made three changes to the side that faced Hull City midweek.

Denver Hume, Aiden McGeady and Aiden O’Brien all came into the starting XI for the clash with John Coleman’s side, replacing Callum McFadzean, Grant Leadbitter and Jordan Jones who dropped to the bench.

That meant that the starting XI was made up of Lee Burge, Max Power, Luke O’Nien, Bailey Wright and Denver Hume in defence, Josh Scowen and Carl Winchester in central midfield with Lyden Gooch and Aiden McGeady on the wings, while Aiden O’Brien joined Charlie Wyke in attack.

As you’d expect the team selection attracted plenty of attention with the decision to drop Callum McFadzean and Jordan Jones among the decisions that were most questions.

Here’s what some supporters had to say.


Related Topics:

North East-based EFL writer and aspiring author

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Thank the lord’, ‘Never been happier’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans respond to key Lee Johnson call v Accrington Stanley

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: