‘Thank goodness’, ‘Good old Xisco’ – Plenty of Watford fans are loving what Munoz has done against Middlesbrough

Watford face a stern test as they continue their push for promotion against Middlesbrough on Easter Monday.

The Hornets are in great form and currently find themselves sitting in second place in the Championship and will be hoping to continue that form as they look to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

With that in mind Xisco Munoz has named a strong side to face the Teessiders.

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨 There's just one change from Friday's win… ⬅️ Success

@Sportsbetio | #MIDWAT pic.twitter.com/DpTCBrc5bT — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) April 5, 2021

Munoz has made just one change for this one with Ken Sema coming back into the starting line-up to replace Isaac Success.

That means that Daniel Bachmann will start in goal with a back four of Kiko Femenia, William Troost-Ekong, Francisco Sierralta and Adam Masina.

The midfielder trio looks set to be made up of Will Hughes, Nathaniel Chalobah and Philip Zinckernagel, while the attacing trio will be made of Ismailla Sarr, Joao Pedro and Ken Sema.

As you’d imagine that team news has sparked quite a reaction among the Watford fans.

Here’s what a selection of them have had to say.

