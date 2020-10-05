‘Thank goodness’, ‘Best transfer you’ve done in a long time’ – These Barnsley fans react as deal confirmed

Barnsley have confirmed that Marcel Ritzmaier has left the club to join SK Rapid Wien on loan until the end of the season.

👇 Marcel Ritzmaier has tonight joined @skrapid on a season-long loan deal. — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) October 5, 2020

The versatile 27-year-old midfielder joined the Tykes from Austrian outfit Wolfsberger, following boss Gerhard Struber to Oakwell.

However, he hasn’t always impressed the support in that period, despite featuring in 15 games as the Yorkshire outfit dramatically stayed in the Championship last season.

With Struber looking set to join New York Red Bulls, it seems as though the board are clearing space in the squad for the new man, with Ritzmaier following Kilian Ludewig in leaving Barnsley this evening.

The club announced Ritzmaier’s exit on their official site earlier and he will be linking up with the top-flight Austrian side who are currently second in the table.

As mentioned, the inconsistency of the former PSV man meant he wasn’t a fans favourite at Barnsley, so his departure was met with a lot of positivity.

Here we look at some of the reaction…

2 weeks left to sign English players. And id rather see than these any more of these Austrians. Get some business done in next 2 week and we be fine. Kids going mad over this deadline day when it’s only international one — micky red (@mickyred9) October 5, 2020

People celebrating someone leaving the club(especially on loan) is rubbish. Sure he wasn’t the best but gave it all and now we have no midfield depth, good luck Ritzy — Theo (@bfctheo) October 5, 2020

Thoughts are with Rapid at this difficult time. — Andy Mac (@Andy__Mac) October 5, 2020

Thank goodness for that one. Shocking signing — Scott Wilson (@Scottwilson2012) October 5, 2020

Best transfer you’ve done in a long time. — Davina Macfarlane (@barnsleyreds) October 5, 2020

Get in — brett Flavell (@BrettFlavell) October 5, 2020

So the guy that’s never been consistently good…… we don’t abuse in the club statement? Shocking — Duane Everitt (@duane_everitt) October 5, 2020