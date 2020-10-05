Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Barnsley

‘Thank goodness’, ‘Best transfer you’ve done in a long time’ – These Barnsley fans react as deal confirmed

Published

3 mins ago

on

Barnsley have confirmed that Marcel Ritzmaier has left the club to join SK Rapid Wien on loan until the end of the season.

The versatile 27-year-old midfielder joined the Tykes from Austrian outfit Wolfsberger, following boss Gerhard Struber to Oakwell.

However, he hasn’t always impressed the support in that period, despite featuring in 15 games as the Yorkshire outfit dramatically stayed in the Championship last season.

With Struber looking set to join New York Red Bulls, it seems as though the board are clearing space in the squad for the new man, with Ritzmaier following Kilian Ludewig in leaving Barnsley this evening.

The club announced Ritzmaier’s exit on their official site earlier and he will be linking up with the top-flight Austrian side who are currently second in the table.

As mentioned, the inconsistency of the former PSV man meant he wasn’t a fans favourite at Barnsley, so his departure was met with a lot of positivity.

Here we look at some of the reaction…


