Nottingham Forest

‘Thank God’, ‘Hallelujah’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to significant transfer update

Published

4 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest are set to win the race to sign James Garner on loan from Manchester United.

The midfielder spent the second half of the previous campaign at the City Ground and he established himself as a standout player for Chris Hughton’s side.

Therefore, bringing him back to the club was always going to be a priority this summer, although there were plenty of obstacles to a potential deal, including Garner needing to sort his contract situation at Old Trafford, along with rival interest.

However, the patience appears to have paid off for Forest, with The Athletic reporter Daniel Taylor revealing that Garner is ‘closing in’ on a return to the East Midlands, ahead of other Championship clubs.

As you would expect, this news went down very well with the support, who recognise just how important the 20-year-old can be to the team.

