‘Thank God’, ‘Hallelujah’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to significant transfer update

Nottingham Forest are set to win the race to sign James Garner on loan from Manchester United.

Tough week for #NFFC, but I imagine this will go down well. James Garner is close to a return from Man Utd. Forest closing in on loan deal for 20-yr-old. Stoke wanted him. Derby tried everything. But Forest have worked really hard to bring him back.https://t.co/uVfCBewZSK — Daniel Taylor (@DTathletic) August 20, 2021

The midfielder spent the second half of the previous campaign at the City Ground and he established himself as a standout player for Chris Hughton’s side.

Therefore, bringing him back to the club was always going to be a priority this summer, although there were plenty of obstacles to a potential deal, including Garner needing to sort his contract situation at Old Trafford, along with rival interest.

However, the patience appears to have paid off for Forest, with The Athletic reporter Daniel Taylor revealing that Garner is ‘closing in’ on a return to the East Midlands, ahead of other Championship clubs.

As you would expect, this news went down very well with the support, who recognise just how important the 20-year-old can be to the team.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Hallelujah! — Gareth Watts 💙 (@tokyobeatbox) August 20, 2021

Much needed — Gaurav Gupta (@NottinghamGupta) August 20, 2021

Thank god, he's such an important figure for us — ᛒᚱᚨᛞᛚᛖᚢ (@Bvsnffcsg01) August 20, 2021

Good news. Just need a left back, striker and Hughton gone now 👌 — Miguel (@Miguelnffc2004) August 20, 2021

The most important signing of the summer bar none. — Davo M (@davo261088) August 20, 2021

I would like to see him and Yates together in the middle of the park, if Hughton is determined to stick with 2 Dms, having one like Garner is essential — Chris Schofield (@Cms186) August 20, 2021

Everyone who watched Tuesday night knows how important this is. Too one-dimensional in midfield. I can’t wait to see him back. — Con (@ConorCrossland_) August 20, 2021