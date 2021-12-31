Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Cardiff City

‘Thank God’, ‘Forgot this guy even existed’ – Many Cardiff City fans react to recent transfer news

Published

2 mins ago

on

Many Cardiff City fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that striker Max Watters has been recalled from his loan spell with MK Dons. 

The 22-year-old frontman was originally sent out to the Sky Bet League One side during the summer in an attempt to further increase his game time, with the former Crawley Town man going on to play a total of 14 games across all competitions.

Now after scoring seven goals for the Buckinghamshire outfit, the Bluebirds have decided to bring Watters back into the fold in order to see if he can offer something different for a side that is struggling at present in the Championship.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Cardiff City faithful to react to the news of Watters being recalled, with many taking to social media to air their thoughts on the matter.

Quiz: Did Cardiff City do these 22 things in 2021?

1 of 22

Did Cardiff City finish eighth in the Championship standings during the previous campaign earlier this year?

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.


Related Topics:

Writer and Journalist for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Thank God’, ‘Forgot this guy even existed’ – Many Cardiff City fans react to recent transfer news

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: