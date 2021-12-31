‘Thank God’, ‘Forgot this guy even existed’ – Many Cardiff City fans react to recent transfer news

Many Cardiff City fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that striker Max Watters has been recalled from his loan spell with MK Dons.

The 22-year-old frontman was originally sent out to the Sky Bet League One side during the summer in an attempt to further increase his game time, with the former Crawley Town man going on to play a total of 14 games across all competitions.

Now after scoring seven goals for the Buckinghamshire outfit, the Bluebirds have decided to bring Watters back into the fold in order to see if he can offer something different for a side that is struggling at present in the Championship.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Cardiff City faithful to react to the news of Watters being recalled, with many taking to social media to air their thoughts on the matter.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Give him a chance this time — Matt Gough™️ (@MattGough10) December 31, 2021

Personally think a full season out would have been better but I hope he comes in and makes a big impact, could feel like a new signing tbh Wintle, Murphy and Whyte next 🤞 — Connor Davies (@connordavies612) December 31, 2021

start him and davies up top none of this kieffer nonsense — ? (@avdijafan) December 31, 2021

Forgot this guy even existed — Josh (@joshuamurray34) December 31, 2021

One of the best things I’ve seen the club do in a while, and it’s common sense 😂 https://t.co/2RqLjiAfUN — Morgan Mcgrath (@morganmcgrath23) December 31, 2021

Hopefully he actually plays now instead of being neglected by Mick https://t.co/rOBBFIYOZP — 🆖 (@CCFCFTW123) December 31, 2021

He could well be the future for us, hope he gets a good go this time around https://t.co/trld2oP2pN — Dan🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@DanCCFC_) December 31, 2021