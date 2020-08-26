Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Thank god for that’ – These Reading fans react as manager search changes course

Published

3 mins ago

on

Aleksandar Stanojevic will now not be the new Reading manager after a plot twist in the race for a new Royals boss.

Mark Bowen is moving back upstairs at the club and that means a new coach is needed to obviously take on the duties of looking after the team on a day-to-day basis.

It had looked as though Stanojevic would be the one, too, with him heavily linked earlier this week with a switch to the Royals, as supporters scratched their heads over where this rumour had exactly come from.

Now, though, they are having big sighs of relief as it appears he will not be heading to Berkshire.

Indeed, Jonathan Low has revealed as much on social media, with many fans of the club taking to Twitter to react.

Let’s take a look at some of what has been said regarding the development:

Now we wait and see who the new manager is going to be and it really is anyone’s guess right now.


