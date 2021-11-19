Tete starts: The predicted Fulham XI to face Barnsley on Saturday

Fulham will be looking to pick up from where they left off before the international break this weekend as Championship action returns to Craven Cottage with Barnsley the visitors.

The Whites had a fantastic run of form between the international break in October and the one that’s just gone this month, with them scoring goals aplenty, conceding very few and winning game after game.

Indeed, they’ll be hoping that the break we’ve just had won’t kill momentum with them welcoming a Barnsley side hoping to experience a bit of new manager bounce.

Marco Silva should be able to name a strong side for this one, so let’s take a look at how it could potentially look now:

Tosin Adarabioyo serves the last match of his three-game ban this weekend so Michael Hector could be in the heart of the defence alongside Tim Ream.

Denis Odoi is also suspended, with him collecting his fifth yellow card of the season last time out against Peterborough United.

The timing isn’t too bad, though, as we saw Kenny Tete return to the field against the Posh and he should come into the side at right-back.

Further forwards, Marco Silva again has calls to make with his superb midfield options but it does seem Jean Michael Seri and Harrison Reed are proving fairly hard to budge.

And then, up top, the attacking quartet rather picks itself at the moment with them on fire and Aleksandar Mitrovic continued his form in the international break, pleasingly for Fulham.

