Terry Butcher reveals what he wants to see from the Ipswich Town players

Ipswich Town currently find themselves in a state of uncertainty with the club parting company with Paul Cook and seeking someone to revitalise their season.

With the Tractor Boys one of the favourites for automatic promotion this season, it is fair to say that things have not quite gone to plan.

The Suffolk club are currently nine points from the play-off positions, whilst sitting in a mid-table position.

Ipswich find themselves as many points from Plymouth Argyle in sixth spot as they are from Morecambe, the current occupiers of the first place in the relegation zone.

Club legend, and Ipswich fan, Terry Butcher, has chipped in with his thoughts about the club right now, paying particular attention to the players.

Speaking to Paddy Power, at their betting company’s launch in Bury St Edmunds, he said: “Ipswich Town have hit rock bottom, the players must play for the shirt

“There’s been unrest at Ipswich because the club are losing games and have lost ground [on the league leaders]. It just hasn’t worked out this season.

“Fans were annoyed against Charlton because it was a woeful performance, and even the players knew it. They can perform far better than that, they have beaten the likes of Wycombe away and Portsmouth.

“Ipswich fans have suffered. The scenes weren’t that toxic. We’ve [Ipswich] dropped to our lowest point, and they aren’t happy.

“As an Ipswich fan I want to see a player who plays for the jersey, that will give it their all. If they lose a game, then at least they’ve tried to have a go.

“Ipswich fans always pack out the away ends. 20,000 come to Portman Road for home fixtures too – it’s incredible the support they get.”

The verdict

Ipswich have struggled to compete with the top teams in the division, proving to be a rather inconsistent League One outfit this time out.

With Paul Cook at the helm, and with the squad he had at his disposal, most were expecting Ipswich to be occupying one of the automatic promotion spots at this stage.

Some players have justified their moves to Ipswich, but ultimately, the majority of the squad have not performed to the levels that are expected.

Whoever is tasked with steering Ipswich back towards the play-off positions will need to install belief and fight back into the squad.