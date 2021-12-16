Terry Butcher makes bold Ipswich Town claim following club’s FA Cup defeat to Barrow

Former Ipswich Town defender Terry Butcher has insisted that he believes that the team are no longer a big club and now need to appoint a manager who is capable of transforming their fortunes in League One.

The Tractor Boys’ demise in recent years has resulted in them failing to launch a sustained bid for promotion in each of the last two seasons following their relegation from the Championship.

Having opted to hand over the reins at Portman Road to Paul Cook in March, Ipswich would have been hoping to make a barnstorming start to the current campaign.

However, despite drafting in a plethora of fresh faces during the summer transfer window, Cook was unable to lead Ipswich into a new dawn as he was sacked by the club following an underwhelming run of results.

Yet to find a successor for the 54-year-old, Ipswich cannot afford to make a mistake when it comes to their recruitment as their hopes of challenging for a play-off place are already hanging by a thread.

After witnessing his former side suffer a 2-0 defeat to Barrow in the FA Cup yesterday, Butcher offered his thoughts on the current situation at Ipswich.

Speaking on ITV4 (as cited by the East Anglian Daily Times) last night about Ipswich’s managerial search, Butcher said: “It doesn’t matter about them being the right calibre.

“We just need a guy to come in and rumble them up and say ‘look you are playing for your futures here, you may be on good money, you may be at a big club.’

“But we’re not a big club anymore.

“We’re a small club really when you think about how far we’ve sunk.

“You can talk about this and that in the past, but it’s not the past that matters.

“It’s the present.

“And the present at the moment isn’t good enough.”

The Verdict

Butcher’s comments regarding Ipswich’s current search for a manager are spot-on as the club’s players need a manager who is willing to do whatever it takes to get them to step up to the mark in the coming months.

Although the Tractor Boys may no longer be competing in the Championship, they still remain as an attractive proposition due to their illustrious history.

However, in order to push forward as a football club, Ipswich simply have to improve as some of their performances this season have been unacceptable.

Set to face Sunderland at Portman Road this weekend, it will be fascinating to see whether a new face will be in the dugout for Ipswich for this fixture.