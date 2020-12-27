‘Terrifies me’ – Many Norwich City fans react to player’s performance vs Watford

A number of Norwich City supporters have been bemoaning the performance of stand-in goalkeeper Michael McGovern following the Canaries’ 1-0 defeat to promotion rivals Watford.

Daniel Farke’s side arrived at Vicarage Road with a real chance to cement their lead at the top of the table and pull further clear of Watford in the race for the top-two.

However, they were unable to extend their five-match winning run in the league and ultimately came out second best in what was the Hornets’ first game under Xisco Munoz.

McGovern continued to deputise in goal for Tim Krul, who has just committed his long-term future for the club, but the 32-cap Northern Ireland international endured a poor evening against Watford and was at fault for the goal in being too hesitant to come off his line and intercept the ball before Ismaila Sarr finished.

Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Norwich City in 2020?

1 of 20 Have Norwich City won more than ten games at Carrow Road in 2020? Yes No

The 36-year-old’s distribution was also found wanting at times with him losing the ball on five occasions (Sofascore) and he failed to make a single save with Watford’s only effort on target hitting the back of the net.

That did not help the Canaries, who struggled to create many clear-cut chances and looked short of their recent quality.

Many Norwich fans were quick to bemoan the keeper’s display against Watford, with some suggesting that his distribution is always a concern considering the way in which Farke likes his side to play out from the back.

Here then we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

McGovern. For all his «experience», he is a decent shot stopper. In all other keeper categories, he is failing massively. #ncfc — Buendia’s left foot (@jabbidabbadoo) December 26, 2020

McGovern’s kicking is woeful. Weakest part of his game. Not helpful when we’re a possession dominant team. #ncfc — Ryan D (@23duff) December 26, 2020

Awful this, Dowell a passenger, but so much stems from McGovern being no good with the ball at his feet and Sorensen only having a right foot #ncfc — The miserable canary (@the_canary) December 26, 2020

Always terrifies me when McGovern has the ball at his feet #ncfc — Kingdom Zebedee (@kingdomzebedee) December 26, 2020

Always terrifies me when McGovern has the ball at his feet #ncfc — Kingdom Zebedee (@kingdomzebedee) December 26, 2020

Classic Norwich. We’ve been so much better than Watford this half but in fairness they’ve always carried a threat down the flanks. Seemed poor from both McGovern and Sorenson, didn’t react at all #ncfc — ⚽️ OTBC (@offtheballcity) December 26, 2020

What is McGovern doing there, got to commit on that interception #NCFC — Tom (@tomdhilly) December 26, 2020