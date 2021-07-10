‘Terrific news’, ‘Happy with that’ – Plenty of AFC Bournemouth fans react to significant player announcement

AFC Bournemouth have been handed a weekend boost with the news that Adam Smith has signed a new contract with the club.

The club confirmed on their official website that the full-back had penned a new two-year deal to extend his stay at the Vitality Stadium until the summer of 2013.

The 30-year-old has made 284 appearances for the club so far in his career and looks set to add to that tally under Scott Parker’s leadership.

Smith admits that he faced a big decision over the future but praised Parker as a key element in convincing him to stay on the South Coast after committing his future to the club.

Speaking to the club website, Smith said: “I spoke with my agent and my family about what was best for me, it was a massive decision because I’ve been here a long time.

“The thing that did it for me was Scott Parker and Matt Wells who I know from Spurs, Rob Burch as well. It just shows how much the owner and the club want to get back in the Premier League.

“Actions speak louder than words and that told me the whole story.”

As you’d expect the contract news has been well received by the Bournemouth fans. Here’s what some have had to say.

Great news! 🍒 — Big Jeff 🍒 (@1afcb1) July 10, 2021

That’s great news. And this could well speak massive volumes about Scott Parker already! Come on @JuniorStanislas you next please 🙏👊🏼🍒🍒🍒 — 🎗 Dan Hall 🎗 (@AfcbsLittleDan) July 10, 2021

GET IN! — Liam (@fm_iconic) July 10, 2021

Terrific news in many respects 🍒 — Leona ♿🍒🥀🚀♌🐈🇵🇸 (@B5_AFCB) July 10, 2021

Good to hear. — Vivian eavis (@Vivianeavis4) July 10, 2021

Happy with that! — Phil D (@philthe_power) July 10, 2021