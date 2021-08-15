Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Terribly out of form’ – These Birmingham fans react to player’s performance in Stoke stalemate

6 mins ago

It was a frustrating day for Birmingham City on Saturday, as they played out a goalless draw with Stoke City at St Andrew’s.

Following their encouraging win over Sheffield United on the opening day of the season last weekend, Lee Bowyer’s side were unable to follow that up against the Potters.

Given the early season expectation, it seems that result was something of a source of frustration for some Birmingham fans as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, and one player who came in for some criticism, was Scott Hogan.

Leading the line for the Blues, Hogan endured a disappointing afternoon, missing a handful of chances that could have helped his side earn all three points on the day, with the striker struggling to rediscover the form he showed while on loan with the club in 2020.

That is something that did not go unnoticed among a number of Birmingham supporters, some of whom were keen to reiterate a desire for the club to bring in another goalscorer before the transfer window closes, in the wake of Hogan’s performance.

Here, we take a look at what some of them had to say about the 29-year-old’s latest outing.


