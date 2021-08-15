‘Terribly out of form’ – These Birmingham fans react to player’s performance in Stoke stalemate

It was a frustrating day for Birmingham City on Saturday, as they played out a goalless draw with Stoke City at St Andrew’s.

Following their encouraging win over Sheffield United on the opening day of the season last weekend, Lee Bowyer’s side were unable to follow that up against the Potters.

Given the early season expectation, it seems that result was something of a source of frustration for some Birmingham fans as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, and one player who came in for some criticism, was Scott Hogan.

Leading the line for the Blues, Hogan endured a disappointing afternoon, missing a handful of chances that could have helped his side earn all three points on the day, with the striker struggling to rediscover the form he showed while on loan with the club in 2020.

That is something that did not go unnoticed among a number of Birmingham supporters, some of whom were keen to reiterate a desire for the club to bring in another goalscorer before the transfer window closes, in the wake of Hogan’s performance.

Here, we take a look at what some of them had to say about the 29-year-old’s latest outing.

How has Scott hogan gone from a goal scorer worth 15 mill to a man who can’t hit a barn door with a machine gun. I don’t want us to keep buying for the sake of it but today proved we need someone who will take some of his chances — JakeyBoi93 (@JakeyBoi93_) August 14, 2021

No striker can moan at the chances, spoilt for opportunities. Need a finisher because Hogan isn’t it. — Ian Taplin (@Realintelligent) August 14, 2021

If we had anyone but hogan we would of won — Benjamin Pike (@BenjaminPike15) August 14, 2021

How do we expect to get anywhere with leko and hogan😂😂 — Owen (@owenkinchin) August 14, 2021

Hogan missing sitters cost us but ohwell go again Weds — Anthony Lloyd (@anthonytdlloyd) August 14, 2021

I do feel for him because he’s the ultimate confidence player, and I’m not playing the scapegoat game but how long do we persist with Hogan? #BCFC — Mark Watson (@MarkWatson1875) August 14, 2021

#bcfc crying out for a 20 goal season striker. Hogan isn’t the answer for me. Defence looks right and midfield has improved since last season with woods. — RichBCFC1875 (@RBcfc1875) August 14, 2021

Just as expected. We could have scored if Hogan wasn’t terribly out of form and without an ounce of confidence. Work needed at the top end of the pitch as we don’t have enough goals in us. take the point and move on. #KRO #BCFC https://t.co/gBPLlg5H3u — Raouf Swedek (@Raouf_B9) August 14, 2021

Anyone but Scott Hogan and it is 2-0 Blues#BCFC — James (@JamesKelly2398) August 14, 2021