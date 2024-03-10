This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The revolving door of Watford managers has been sparked into action once again after Valerien Ismael was dismissed as head coach following a 2-1 home loss to Coventry City on Saturday.

The Hornets have struggled for form in recent weeks, which had led to speculation over the future of the 48-year-old.

He lasted 41 games in charge in all competitions, having been appointed last summer, but was unable to see out a full campaign at Vicarage Road.

Valerien Ismael's Watford record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 41 12 14 15 29.27

Ismael departs with the team sitting in the bottom half of the Championship table, with former player Tom Cleverley being placed in charge of the first-team squad on a temporary basis.

Ismael failed to win any of his final four games in charge at Watford before being sacked, and despite signing a fresh contract just a few months into his time in Hertfordshire, he has fallen to the axe, just like many before him at Vicarage Road.

Watford fan pundit issues verdict on Valerien Ismael sacking

FLW’s Watford fan pundit Justin Beattie is entirely unsurprised by the decision to part ways with Ismael.

He has claimed that the Frenchman should have perhaps gone even sooner, criticising the style of play employed during his time as manager.

“I think, on the whole, the fanbase will be largely supportive of the sacking of Ismael,” Justin told Football League World.

“Speaking personally, I think they should have pulled the trigger after the Huddersfield match.

Related 4 managers Watford must consider following Valerien Ismael decision The Hornets are on the lookout for another manager once more following the dismissal of Ismael

“The football has been terrible to watch under Ismael and I think it was time for a change.

“So no massive shocks on the fact he’s been sacked, other than personally I think it should have happened sooner.”

It remains to be seen who will be chosen as the club’s long-term successor to Ismael, with the Hornets aiming to fight for promotion back to the Premier League.

Promotion is unlikely this year unless Cleverley can oversee a remarkable turnaround in form.

Watford FC league position

Watford currently sit 13th in the Championship table, 13 points adrift of the play-off places with just nine games remaining in the season.

Defeats to Coventry, Millwall and Huddersfield Town in three of their last four games has seen them fall way behind their play-off rivals.

The defeat to the Terriers came on February 24, which ultimately proved the beginning of the end for Ismael’s tenure as manager.

The Frenchman’s final victory at Watford came on 17 February, a 1-0 win over Rotherham United.

Cleverley’s first game as interim manager will come against Birmingham City on 16 March.

Lack of support for Ismael made departure inevitable

Given the supporters were never really behind Ismael, his departure won’t come as too big of a shock or disappointment.

Watford are well known for their constant chopping and changing of managers, but they will need stability at some point.

That is why the next appointment is so important in terms of their potential to fight for promotion in the near future.

With the play-offs now so distant, the club should take the time to weigh up all of their potential options before deciding in the next manager