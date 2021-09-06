‘Terrible’, ‘Season done’ – These West Brom fans react as player update revealed

West Brom could be without defender Dara O’Shea for up to four months after he suffered a knee injury against Portugal in the week.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a strong start to the season with Albion, with his form earning himself a regular place in the XI under new boss Valerien Ismael.

Such displays saw O’Shea start for Ireland in the week, but the Baggies man was forced off just after the half hour mark as his country battled on against the Selecao, although they unfortunately fell to a late defeat.

Albion fans have been waiting anxiously for an update on O’Shea, with Football Insider claiming that a knee issue will keep the centre-back out until the New Year.

As you would expect, this news was not what the West Brom fans wanted to hear, particularly given the concerns about the squad depth right now.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter right now…

Flat back 4….,furlong.ajayi.bartley.townsend — Bonk.. (@tipton2929) September 5, 2021

Well that sucks. Always said our squad was paper thin and injuries would be a problem but didn't expect it to be so soon. Desperately need an out of contract CB for cover now. — ToriesOut (@ToriesOut2) September 5, 2021

Terrible news — Gary Bevan (@GaryBevan16) September 5, 2021

"BuT We CaN't SpEnd AnY mOnEy & We'Ve GoT a SqUaD MoSt WoUld LoVe" 💤#WBA https://t.co/NXLfcQlNAf — tomwba (@tomwba1982) September 5, 2021

@JosephMasi_Star this about right? We’ll be *short* in cb if it is — James Jenkins (@JimJProduction) September 5, 2021