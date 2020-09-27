‘Terrible performance’, ‘Good sign’ – These Sunderland fans react to important victory

Sunderland continued their strong start to the season as they beat Peterborough 1-0 at the Stadium of Light yesterday.

Many expect the two teams to be battling it out for automatic promotion come May, so it was an important win for the Black Cats, with a Grant Leadbitter penalty securing the points in the 81st minute.

Despite the victory, it’s fair to say Phil Parkinson’s side weren’t at their best, as they struggled to create chances and were put under pressure for spells.

However, the team showed a fighting spirit to preserve their clean sheet and they then took the chance that arrived late on.

It means Sunderland have picked up seven points from their first three games and they have looked solid in recent games as well, collecting back-to-back clean sheets.

Despite that, some fans want more controlled performances from the side and feel they can improve in the coming weeks.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

Get in lads 🔴⚪️❤️ — CalSAFC (@CalSAFCFTM) September 26, 2020

Good sign that..being able to collect 3 points playing crap — Jas (@wilsontinfoil) September 26, 2020

Very promising but let's hope today was a one off as we got lucky, was poor today — Dan (@DanielConnor17) September 26, 2020

Wasn't the prettiest game of football ever but a win is a win! ❤🤍 — Ethan Smith (@EthanSm29648357) September 26, 2020

That was a gift. Terrible performance — KenTowers (@Elbowsg450x) September 26, 2020

Good 3 points 👏👏👏 — Shaun Everitt (@shauneveritt2) September 26, 2020

b b b b but parky has no clue?¿ — Joseph (@jpsleightholme1) September 26, 2020