‘Terrible’, ‘Painful to watch’ – Plenty of QPR fans have slated this man’s Boxing Day performance

Published

6 mins ago

on

Jordan Hugill missed several opportunities to equalise for Queens Park Rangers last night, as they lost 1-0 at Reading in the Championship.

Another uninspiring performance from Mark Warburton’s QPR last night received a lot of criticism from fans, and one man who took the brunt of the stick was Hugill.

The forward started up-front on his own and when QPR fell behind to John Swift’s wonder-strike in the second-half, Hugill was presented with some key chances to score.

But he failed to find the net. He had a goal disallowed in the first-half but what stood out was a missed opportunity later on, when he fired the ball into the face of Rafael in the Reading goal from point-blank range.

QPR fans took to Twitter after the game to share their thoughts on the West Ham man’s performance, and here’s seven of the best reactions:


