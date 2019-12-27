‘Terrible’, ‘Painful to watch’ – Plenty of QPR fans have slated this man’s Boxing Day performance

Jordan Hugill missed several opportunities to equalise for Queens Park Rangers last night, as they lost 1-0 at Reading in the Championship.

Another uninspiring performance from Mark Warburton’s QPR last night received a lot of criticism from fans, and one man who took the brunt of the stick was Hugill.

The forward started up-front on his own and when QPR fell behind to John Swift’s wonder-strike in the second-half, Hugill was presented with some key chances to score.

But he failed to find the net. He had a goal disallowed in the first-half but what stood out was a missed opportunity later on, when he fired the ball into the face of Rafael in the Reading goal from point-blank range.

QPR fans took to Twitter after the game to share their thoughts on the West Ham man’s performance, and here’s seven of the best reactions:

Get Hugill off please. Thank you. — malcolm jacobus (@maljacqpr) December 26, 2019

Hugill should have buired the rebound — Jonathan Kempson (@JCK_W12) December 26, 2019

Terrible miss by Hugill really, great play by Chair — Stedders Comedian (@andystedman) December 26, 2019

Bring back Oteh, wells and Hughill couldn’t hit water if they fell out of a boat — Conor Mac Murdy (@c_macmurdy25) December 26, 2019

hugill at times painfull to watch 🤷‍♂️ — Marko Kokomo (@Marko_del_nacho) December 26, 2019

Does Jordan Hugill finish? Or does he just sky balls and kick them at the keeper? Has to do better with some of these chances. — Nick (@NickVanBox) December 26, 2019