QPR
‘Terrible’, ‘Painful to watch’ – Plenty of QPR fans have slated this man’s Boxing Day performance
Jordan Hugill missed several opportunities to equalise for Queens Park Rangers last night, as they lost 1-0 at Reading in the Championship.
Another uninspiring performance from Mark Warburton’s QPR last night received a lot of criticism from fans, and one man who took the brunt of the stick was Hugill.
The forward started up-front on his own and when QPR fell behind to John Swift’s wonder-strike in the second-half, Hugill was presented with some key chances to score.
But he failed to find the net. He had a goal disallowed in the first-half but what stood out was a missed opportunity later on, when he fired the ball into the face of Rafael in the Reading goal from point-blank range.
QPR fans took to Twitter after the game to share their thoughts on the West Ham man’s performance, and here’s seven of the best reactions:
Get Hugill off please. Thank you.
— malcolm jacobus (@maljacqpr) December 26, 2019
Hugill should have buired the rebound
— Jonathan Kempson (@JCK_W12) December 26, 2019
Terrible miss by Hugill really, great play by Chair
— Stedders Comedian (@andystedman) December 26, 2019
Bring back Oteh, wells and Hughill couldn’t hit water if they fell out of a boat
— Conor Mac Murdy (@c_macmurdy25) December 26, 2019
hugill at times painfull to watch 🤷♂️
— Marko Kokomo (@Marko_del_nacho) December 26, 2019
Hugill 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/n7yHzvhoVK
— MykeQPR (@KposowaMichael) December 26, 2019
Does Jordan Hugill finish? Or does he just sky balls and kick them at the keeper? Has to do better with some of these chances.
— Nick (@NickVanBox) December 26, 2019