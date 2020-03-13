‘Terrible’, ‘Outrageous’ – Loads of Charlton fans react as Bowyer shares details from recent meeting

Loads of Charlton fans have reacted after it emerged that chairman Matt Southall had held a meeting with the players, informing them that the club’s money would likely run out before Christmas if issues with majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer were not resolved.

Bowyer made the revelation during his press conference on Thursday, also saying that the players were far from happy with the news.

Nimer sparked controversy on Monday night, accusing, via Instagram, Southall of wasting the club’s money on cars and apartments.

💬LB: “The chairman stood there on Tuesday and explained the situation. One of the main topics was ‘when will we stop getting paid’ and he said ‘December is likely when the money will run out.’ That didn’t go down well, as you can imagine.” #cafc — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) March 12, 2020

However, the chairman bit back soon after, releasing a statement via the club’s Twitter account in which he refuted the allegations and said he would be pursuing Nimer in the courts for defamation.

On Tuesday the club then also announced that Nimer had officially resigned from his role as a club director, but the Syrian replied on Instagram again, insisting that he is still in his role and would be looking replace Southall imminently.

Another statement was released on Thursday, however, in which the club seemingly through their support behind Southall.

Anger has continuously built with both over the week although the majority has been aimed at the chairman, and this was no different…

