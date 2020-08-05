‘Terrible news’ – Many Swansea City fans left gutted by club announcement

Swansea City have confirmed that Mike van der Hoorn has left the club after a four-year period.

The Dutch centre-back has been with Swansea since 2016 and has made over 100 appearances for the club during spells in the Championship and Premier League.

This season, he made 31 appearances across all competitions for Steve Cooper, with the last outings in a Swansea shirt coming in the play-off semi-finals.

Last year, Graham Potter trusted him with the captain’s armband, with van der Hoorn returning 50 appearances in all competitions as Swansea settled back into life in the Championship.

Now, a club announcement has confirmed that the 27-year-old will be moving onto a new challenge away from Swansea, with the centre-back’s deal coming to an end.

Many Swansea fans are gutted by this emerging news and point how damaging the exit of such a commanding figure could be.

We take a look at the pick of the responses here…

Sons crying cheers — Chris Edwards (@edwardscw) August 5, 2020

And so it starts good luck for the future MVD YJB — Tina Jones (@jones_tina) August 5, 2020

This is a tough one to take! Thanks for the memories @mikevdhoorn1 ❤️🦢 #YJB — Curtis 🐢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@CurtissM97) August 5, 2020

This is terrible news for a Wednesday morning so here is a brilliant clip from years ago. Enjoy. 👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/orMsreWQvX — Luke Luke (@MrLThomas) August 5, 2020

Man mike im gunna cry! Why you were such a great servant to the club! Oh well I wish you the best for your future! I hope you never forget us just like olive Mcburnie! 🍻 — Kenneth (@kentwontheboss) August 5, 2020

Good luck but this is not good news for the team. We're be mid table. Others will follow 😔 — Pavemeister (@ryanpavey83) August 5, 2020

Sad but expected. Goodbye Mike #YJB — Cellan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cellan99) August 5, 2020