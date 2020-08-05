Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Terrible news’ – Many Swansea City fans left gutted by club announcement

8 mins ago

Swansea City have confirmed that Mike van der Hoorn has left the club after a four-year period.

The Dutch centre-back has been with Swansea since 2016 and has made over 100 appearances for the club during spells in the Championship and Premier League.

This season, he made 31 appearances across all competitions for Steve Cooper, with the last outings in a Swansea shirt coming in the play-off semi-finals.

Last year, Graham Potter trusted him with the captain’s armband, with van der Hoorn returning 50 appearances in all competitions as Swansea settled back into life in the Championship.

Now, a club announcement has confirmed that the 27-year-old will be moving onto a new challenge away from Swansea, with the centre-back’s deal coming to an end.

Many Swansea fans are gutted by this emerging news and point how damaging the exit of such a commanding figure could be.

We take a look at the pick of the responses here…


