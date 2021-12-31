Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Cardiff City

‘Terrible man management’ – Plenty of Cardiff City fans react to Steve Morison’s comments

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Championship strugglers Cardiff City were comfortably beaten by league leaders AFC Bournemouth last night as they suffered a 3-0 defeat at the Vitality Stadium.

The Bluebirds were already on course to be left empty-handed on the south coast when the Cherries’ summer signing Ryan Christie scored his first goal for the club in the 25th minute, but matters were made worse when Leandro Bacuna chopped down Philip Billing recklessly on the stroke of half-time, and the visitors were reduced to ten men.

Facing an uphill battle from then, the game was all but over in the 68th minute when Dominic Solanke linked up well with Billing to make it 2-0, with an unfortunate own goal from Alex Smithies making it three 15 minutes later.

Quiz: Did Cardiff City do these 22 things in 2021?

1 of 22

Did Cardiff City finish eighth in the Championship standings during the previous campaign earlier this year?

Although Bacuna’s rash challenge gave the Welsh outfit the impossible task of coming from behind with ten men against the league leaders away from home, something manager Steve Morison acknowledged after the match, the latter also picked out 20-year-old Isaak Davies for criticism in his post-game press conference with the media.

The forward came on for Mark Harris at the interval, but was substituted half an hour later for Levi Colwill, with the second-tier side’s manager explaining the reason for his withdrawal in a brutally honest manner.

He said to Wales Online: “He (Davies) wasn’t good enough.

“I’m not sending a message. He just wasn’t good enough.

“I brought him on to change the game, to help us, and he was more of a hindrance than he was a help.”

A mixed verdict on these comments came from Cardiff fans who had very different feelings towards this honesty – and with this – we have taken a look at what a selection of supporters have made of the incident on Twitter.


Related Topics:

A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who graduated from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer with a degree in Journalism and Media Production. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Terrible man management’ – Plenty of Cardiff City fans react to Steve Morison’s comments

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: