‘Terrible man management’ – Plenty of Cardiff City fans react to Steve Morison’s comments

Championship strugglers Cardiff City were comfortably beaten by league leaders AFC Bournemouth last night as they suffered a 3-0 defeat at the Vitality Stadium.

The Bluebirds were already on course to be left empty-handed on the south coast when the Cherries’ summer signing Ryan Christie scored his first goal for the club in the 25th minute, but matters were made worse when Leandro Bacuna chopped down Philip Billing recklessly on the stroke of half-time, and the visitors were reduced to ten men.

Facing an uphill battle from then, the game was all but over in the 68th minute when Dominic Solanke linked up well with Billing to make it 2-0, with an unfortunate own goal from Alex Smithies making it three 15 minutes later.

Quiz: Did Cardiff City do these 22 things in 2021?

1 of 22 Did Cardiff City finish eighth in the Championship standings during the previous campaign earlier this year? Yes No

Although Bacuna’s rash challenge gave the Welsh outfit the impossible task of coming from behind with ten men against the league leaders away from home, something manager Steve Morison acknowledged after the match, the latter also picked out 20-year-old Isaak Davies for criticism in his post-game press conference with the media.

The forward came on for Mark Harris at the interval, but was substituted half an hour later for Levi Colwill, with the second-tier side’s manager explaining the reason for his withdrawal in a brutally honest manner.

He said to Wales Online: “He (Davies) wasn’t good enough.

“I’m not sending a message. He just wasn’t good enough.

“I brought him on to change the game, to help us, and he was more of a hindrance than he was a help.”

A mixed verdict on these comments came from Cardiff fans who had very different feelings towards this honesty – and with this – we have taken a look at what a selection of supporters have made of the incident on Twitter.

After a bit of thought, Morison worked wonders with these youngsters. Sure he’s alot more experienced than most to judge what to do with a young player. Weird but he knows what he’s upto I hope https://t.co/ov6qlWKk3b — CJ (@Jinks_24) December 31, 2021

Nothing wrong with being honest, gaffer knows them well and vice versa, bet Davies starts Sunday now. Just because they’re young and bright prospects doesn’t make them immune to criticism, when deserved https://t.co/AbQI7gtoyY — dec (@decandrews) December 30, 2021

I’ve like Morison so far but I don’t feel like this is the right way to handle a young talent like Davies. He wasn’t the reason we lost 3-0 tonight https://t.co/XArfyxuuXT — Ben Price (@thebenprice) December 30, 2021

Like Morison so far but that's terrible man management of a youngster, like dave jones again https://t.co/sy3zUppvpr — Josh🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@antill_dunning) December 30, 2021

Slightly harsh I feel, we were down to 10 men against a free flowing side top of the league https://t.co/LyVQrUHz7d — 𝑫𝒂𝒏 𝑳𝒐𝒘𝒆 (ʙᴀʀᴍʏ ʙʟᴜᴇʙɪʀᴅ) (@BarmyBluebird94) December 30, 2021

Thought it was harsh taking Davies off, but wasn’t sure if he’d pulled something, but do you know what I don’t mind that from Morison. He’s being brutally honest, harsh as it is. He knows Davies well, and vice versa. Davies will start Sunday. Look out 💙 — gareth dunning (@Gzone77) December 30, 2021

Davies wasn’t at it but horrendous choice of words, which I hope he regrets. — James McCarthy (@JamFrank74) December 30, 2021