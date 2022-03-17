Sheffield United defender Jack Robinson has slammed the ‘terrible’ decisions from the officials in the Blades 0-0 draw with Blackpool last night.

Twice the Blades thought they had the ball in the Blackpool net, but both times the officials ruled out the goals for offside.

Robinson, though, says they were both onside and that the officials cost Sheffield United all three points.

“Terrible decisions from the referee,” Robinson said via The Star.

“Two goals, both onside. I honestly don’t know what they’ve seen to make the decisions.

“They were poor all night, and they’ve cost us at the end of the day.

“It was a scrappy game but the two goals we had … they’ve cost us three points tonight, the officials.”

Robinson himself was involved in the build-up to the second disallowed goal and he says he was clearly onside when the ball touched his back from Oliver Norwood’s long distance strike.

“It got a touch off my back, and I was two yards onside in front of their defender,” he continued.

“When you ask the referee who it came off they don’t know, because they can’t tell you. It’s embarrassing, honestly.

“When it’s big decisions and you’ve got points at stake and teams going for play-offs you have to get these decisions right and they haven’t done that.

“We’ve been done over a few times over the last six months and it’s disappointing tonight to not get the three points.”

With midweek wins for the likes of Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest who are around them in the table, Sheffield United find themselves ninth in the Sky Bet Championship following the frustrating 0-0 draw.

The Blades, though, sit just one point behind Queens Park Rangers in sixth.

The Verdict

Jack Robinson’s frustrations were clear to see after Sheffield United’s 0-0 draw with Blackpool.

At this stage of the season, every dropped point feels even more crucial, particularly when they find themselves amongst so many teams attempting to make the play-offs.

Having watched back the highlights, though, you can clearly see why Robinson feels aggrieved.

The second goal in particular looks incredibly harsh to rule out.