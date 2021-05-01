‘Terrible’, ‘It’s not over yet’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans’ nerves left jangling as they await fate

A point for Derby County at Swansea City this afternoon will be enough for the Rams to stay up at Sheffield Wednesday’s expense, after the Owls drew 0-0 at home to Nottingham Forest in today’s lunchtime kick-off.

The Owls started the game slowly and went into the half-time interval feeling incredibly lucky, after Lewis Grabban missed a penalty on the stroke of half-time.

Jordan Rhodes’ introduction was beneficial for the Owls as they began to grow into the game into the second half, with the striker heading over from close-range.

Adam Reach was also guilty of wasting a big chance late on, with Josh Windass also forcing a fine save out of Brice Samba at the front post.

But despite huffing and puffing, Wednesday were unable to find a precious winning goal.

This means that a point for Derby County away at Swansea City this afternoon will be enough to send Wednesday into League One.

Here, we take a look at Wednesday fans’ reactions as they await their fate…

It was painful to watch #SWFC — ladymc (@EdelMcArdle1) May 1, 2021

#swfc could have played another 90 mins and they'd still not score. — Liam Broomhead (@CurvCreative) May 1, 2021

We’re on our way back! We’re on our way baaaack! We’re Sheffield Wednesday! We’re on our way back! League 1 league 1 league 1! — Shellie Boulby (@shellieb872) May 1, 2021

well all i can say is up the swans #swfc #Swans — Morgan x (@tinyconroy28) May 1, 2021

The pure hate I have towards those players / individuals is beyond belief. Absolutely spineless @swfc — Guesty (@Ryan_Guesty) May 1, 2021