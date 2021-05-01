Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Terrible’, ‘It’s not over yet’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans’ nerves left jangling as they await fate

Published

7 mins ago

on

A point for Derby County at Swansea City this afternoon will be enough for the Rams to stay up at Sheffield Wednesday’s expense, after the Owls drew 0-0 at home to Nottingham Forest in today’s lunchtime kick-off.

The Owls started the game slowly and went into the half-time interval feeling incredibly lucky, after Lewis Grabban missed a penalty on the stroke of half-time.

Jordan Rhodes’ introduction was beneficial for the Owls as they began to grow into the game into the second half, with the striker heading over from close-range.

Adam Reach was also guilty of wasting a big chance late on, with Josh Windass also forcing a fine save out of Brice Samba at the front post.

But despite huffing and puffing, Wednesday were unable to find a precious winning goal.

This means that a point for Derby County away at Swansea City this afternoon will be enough to send Wednesday into League One.

Here, we take a look at Wednesday fans’ reactions as they await their fate…


