‘Terrible in the first half’, ‘Proving the doubters wrong’ – These Norwich fans discuss performance of player v Sheffield Wednesday

Their winning streak looked on thin ice for a while, but Norwich City made it eight victories in succession thanks to a second half salvo from two of their key players.

The Canaries were struck down early on by former striker Jordan Rhodes, but they recovered during the second 45 minutes thanks to goals from man of the moment Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell.

It wasn’t a vintage performance from Daniel Farke’s men, who had a lot of the ball but struggled to get it past Keiren Westwood in the Wednesday goal, until two fantastic finishes from Pukki and Cantwell bagged the three points.

One player who came in for much criticism because of his first half performance especially was Cantwell.

The 23-year-old lost possession 16 times during the match according to Sofascore and Norwich fans were getting visibly frustrated on social media.

But he ended up silencing the critics on 77 minutes, curling the ball into the top corner with his weaker left foot to seal the three points for Norwich.

TODD CANTWELL STOP IT! 😍 That's an absolutely stunning finish! Watch live on Sky Sports Football 📺 pic.twitter.com/kWnI94iMie — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 14, 2021

It was a goal that proved why the likes of Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a summer move for him, but he will likely be in the Premier League with the Canaries anyway the way things are panning out.

Some of the Twitter comments on Cantwell’s performance though – before, during and after the goal – were very interesting to say the least, take a look at some of them below.

What a contrast on halves. He was terrible in the first half but has transformed this half — Josh (@JMO_96) March 14, 2021

Worst 75 minute cameo I've ever seen but what a goal ❤ — James Lumbard (@JLummy97) March 14, 2021

Proving the doubters wrong again — Dan Jermy (@jermy118) March 14, 2021

Shocking till that moment, but fair play, what a finish 👍 — Nick Abbs (@lnabbs32) March 14, 2021

never doubted — – jamie (@ncfcjamie) March 14, 2021

What. A. GOAL! @ToddCantwell_10 grafted all game – and kicked about all game – deserved that! https://t.co/cXjdIYoL2T — jeff (@jeffnrwc) March 14, 2021

cantwell haters veryyyyy quiet now 👀 — jack (@jxcklincolnn) March 14, 2021

Same fans were begging to get him off 20 mins ago — Ryan (@Ryan36857912) March 14, 2021