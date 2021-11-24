Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘Terrible’, ‘Horrific’ – Many Sunderland fans react to recent events

Published

19 seconds ago

on

Many Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury Town last night in Sky Bet League One. 

The Black Cats initially took the lead through Alex Pritchard in the 16th minute of the game, however they were pegged back in the second by Daniel Udoh, who equalised for the hosts a few minutes after the hour mark.

That result means that the North East outfit stay in the play-off places in sixth place, with several other teams around them in the standings picking up victories last night.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Sunderland faithful to react to what they had seen from their side, with many taking to social media to air their views on the result and performance.

Quiz: Have Sunderland ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20

Newcastle - St. James' Park?

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as the Black Cats dropped points on the road.


Related Topics:

Writer and Journalist for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Terrible’, ‘Horrific’ – Many Sunderland fans react to recent events

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: