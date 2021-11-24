‘Terrible’, ‘Horrific’ – Many Sunderland fans react to recent events

Many Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury Town last night in Sky Bet League One.

The Black Cats initially took the lead through Alex Pritchard in the 16th minute of the game, however they were pegged back in the second by Daniel Udoh, who equalised for the hosts a few minutes after the hour mark.

That result means that the North East outfit stay in the play-off places in sixth place, with several other teams around them in the standings picking up victories last night.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Sunderland faithful to react to what they had seen from their side, with many taking to social media to air their views on the result and performance.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as the Black Cats dropped points on the road.

Lack of firepower. One centre forward . Wykes 30 goals not replaced. For Jones Maguire and diamond we have djaku , Broadhead and Pritchard. Squad is lacking like the manager — John G (@RokerEndDweller) November 23, 2021

And can people also stop think we turned a corner when we beat Ipswich, our performance was shocking, we’ve quickly became second best against everybody we play. If you can’t win games like that fans have every right to want you out. — Bradley Fearnley (@braddfearnleyy) November 23, 2021

Allowing a manager to tactically work us out second half who was part of a coaching staff sticking on vhs tapes of flying geese back in the day is pathetic and I mean pathetic. The crossing tonight was pony. Dajuku has definitely never played for Bayern in his career it’s a lie — jakeykirkbride (@JacobKirkbride) November 23, 2021

This is the exact reason why some people weren’t happy with the performance on Saturday, we got lucky with a win and people actually thought we “turned a corner”, Can’t even beat a 10 men Shrewsbury it’s embarrassing, if we can’t win games like this it’s clear Johnson needs to go — Liam Young (@liam_youngg) November 23, 2021

Horrific result. Was McGeady injured? Looked like he was playing left back — Nathan Stephenson (@Stevo_safc) November 23, 2021

That was terrrible and I’m afraid I’ve now joined the Johnson out brigade now #JohnsonOut — TWANGMACKEM8258™️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇧🇦 (@twangmackem) November 23, 2021

Just about a year in the job and no progress. Yes there’s injuries to full backs, but there’s no creativity, pace or goals in this squad and that lies with the manager and recruitment team. Go get Daniel Farke, he’s got pedigree and would install a definitive playing style. — The Kaiser (@tonythekaizer) November 23, 2021

Beyond fed up, wouldn’t have scored in a month of Sunday’s man — Jack Gilmore 🔴⚪️ (@15jgilmore) November 23, 2021

Sunderland’s heading towards another season in League 1. A dreadful Manager who appears to be tactically inept. Time will tell how ambitious the new owners are. Saddens me to see a great club continue deteriorate. — Andy O (@aoliverb79) November 23, 2021

So much possession in promising positions after equaliser. Final ball a million miles away from being good enough — Ian Hogg (@hogg1981) November 23, 2021