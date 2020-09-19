‘Terrible’, ‘Horribly exposed’ – Many QPR fans bemoan defender’s display against Coventry City

Queens Park Rangers supporters were critical of the R’s performance in their 3-2 defeat against Coventry City at St Andrew’s on Friday night, with defender Lee Wallace attracting a lot of scrutiny.

Wallace started for QPR at left-back for the second successive match at the start of the new Championship season, having helped Mark Warburton’s side record a clean sheet in their 2-0 opening day win against Nottingham Forest. However, the former Rangers defender struggled throughout against Coventry.

QPR had got off to something of a strong start to the game against Coventry looking fairly solid in defence and taking the lead from the spot through Lyndon Dykes. Wallace, though, was caught well out of position from a cross towards the back post from the Sky Blues as Matt Godden got a completely free header in to make it 1-1.

That seemed to set the tone for the rest of Wallace’s performance and he was again one of the players at fault for Coventry’s second goal as he failed to do enough to stop a cross from the home side’s right-hand side, with the ball in eventually finding a way to Callum O’Hare, who put the Sky Blues ahead.

The 33-year-old looked a little off the pace throughout the game and he will be needing to show that he can put a bad game behind him over the next few weeks. QPR are yet to sort out fellow left-back Ryan Manning’s situation so it could be vital that Wallace performs much better in that position.

Here then, we take a look at what QPR supporters made of Wallace’s performance on social media…

Wallace being horribly exposed again tonight #QPR — Darren Pickard (@darrenpickard) September 18, 2020

Wallace has been terrible, Amos more like anonymous. Lost count of the amount of times Chair slowed down play & played backwards instead of being positive & getting at them. So poor #QPR — Ross Winter (@RosswerQPR) September 18, 2020

such an exasperating second half performance, not even half the side we were in the first. wallace looked terrified whenever he came up against dabo and o’hare. amos looks lost as sea as the number 10. dykes won’t get the chances and goals if he isn’t getting the service. #QPR. — Liam ✍🏼 (@LiamQPRFC_) September 18, 2020

Warburton needs to stop persisting with players who are blatantly not good enough or consistent enough for the level we want to reach. Wallace only plays because he's a "good influence" in the dressing room. When actually we need players who perform on the pitch. #QPR — Joshua Nukem (@JoshyNewcombe) September 18, 2020

Good to see there’s a consensus amongst fans that it’s becoming a real urgency to sort this defence out. Wallace looked terrible and Barbet always has a mistake in him. Every time these guys play out from the back is terrifying #QPR — Dale Hart/Hart & Neenan (@DaleHartDJ) September 18, 2020

Why on earth did Wallace go into no mans land for the first goal. Did not look once to see where his man was! Also at fault for 2nd goal not making a tackle on the touch line to stop the cross coming in! Cheap goals cost us! #QPR — steve allen (@steveallen82) September 18, 2020

Give Manning a contract …. Wallace at fault for two goals #qpr — Glen (@nips042632) September 18, 2020