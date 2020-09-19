Do Not Sell My Personal Information
QPR

‘Terrible’, ‘Horribly exposed’ – Many QPR fans bemoan defender’s display against Coventry City

Published

3 mins ago

on

Queens Park Rangers supporters were critical of the R’s performance in their 3-2 defeat against Coventry City at St Andrew’s on Friday night, with defender Lee Wallace attracting a lot of scrutiny.

Wallace started for QPR at left-back for the second successive match at the start of the new Championship season, having helped Mark Warburton’s side record a clean sheet in their 2-0 opening day win against Nottingham Forest. However, the former Rangers defender struggled throughout against Coventry.

QPR had got off to something of a strong start to the game against Coventry looking fairly solid in defence and taking the lead from the spot through Lyndon Dykes. Wallace, though, was caught well out of position from a cross towards the back post from the Sky Blues as Matt Godden got a completely free header in to make it 1-1.

That seemed to set the tone for the rest of Wallace’s performance and he was again one of the players at fault for Coventry’s second goal as he failed to do enough to stop a cross from the home side’s right-hand side, with the ball in eventually finding a way to Callum O’Hare, who put the Sky Blues ahead.

The 33-year-old looked a little off the pace throughout the game and he will be needing to show that he can put a bad game behind him over the next few weeks. QPR are yet to sort out fellow left-back Ryan Manning’s situation so it could be vital that Wallace performs much better in that position.

Here then, we take a look at what QPR supporters made of Wallace’s performance on social media…


