‘Terrible’, ‘His fault’ – These fans debate Derby County man after his role in Euro 2020 clash

Derby County’s David Marshall was the hero as Scotland reached Euro 2020 but their first game in the tournament didn’t go to plan as the Czech Republic won 2-0 at Hampden Park.

The Rams keeper had a battle to get into the XI with Craig Gordon another option for Steve Clarke, but he was given the nod for the opener.

A superb header from Patrik Schick put the Scots one down before the break and the Bayer Leverkusen striker doubled the Czech’s advantage with a remarkable effort from almost the halfway line.

Whilst it was an incredible strike, Marshall did come in for criticism from some fans as he was way out of his goal, which gave Schick the opportunity to have an attempt.

Despite his best efforts, the former Celtic stopper couldn’t get back in time, with that goal putting the visitors in a commanding position.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Marshall’s role in the goal from Twitter…

Are the pundits not allowed to criticise Marshall? Hendry’s decision was poor, but that goal (as good a hit as it was) is all down to terrible positioning by the keeper. No question. — Flo (@NeilCun50415331) June 14, 2021

Why are folk trying to blame Jack Hendry for the 2nd goal?? Marshall 100% to blame 🥴 — Jim Dandy (@JMRABZ) June 14, 2021

David Marshall was about 30 yards away from his goal, it’s his fault — Kieran ⭐️⭐️ (@BigMak92) June 14, 2021

Beaten by a wordly (can't blame David Marshall) and a very, very annoying Czech goalkeeper. It will be peak Scotland to win unexpectedly on Friday then crumble out to an agonising late Croat equaliser- perhaps a bizarre own goal- in the final group game. — Jon Blackwood ⚪️🔴⚪️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇲🇰 (@JonBlackwood) June 14, 2021

Sorry but David Marshall is not good enough, one penalty save or otherwise. He’s the third best goalkeeper in our squad. In the same way that O’Donnell is our third best right back, out of a selection of two. — Mr H (@verydarkknight) June 14, 2021

I bloody love David Marshall for getting us intae this 💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #EURO2020

But it's very telling that #Schick says he'd clocked Marshall being positioned so far forward earlier in the game so was just waiting for that chance..

Sort it oot… and onwards #Scotland!! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 — Helen Mac (@LadyHellsBells) June 14, 2021