Derby County

‘Terrible’, ‘His fault’ – These fans debate Derby County man after his role in Euro 2020 clash

Published

37 mins ago

on

Derby County’s David Marshall was the hero as Scotland reached Euro 2020 but their first game in the tournament didn’t go to plan as the Czech Republic won 2-0 at Hampden Park.

The Rams keeper had a battle to get into the XI with Craig Gordon another option for Steve Clarke, but he was given the nod for the opener.

A superb header from Patrik Schick put the Scots one down before the break and the Bayer Leverkusen striker doubled the Czech’s advantage with a remarkable effort from almost the halfway line.

Whilst it was an incredible strike, Marshall did come in for criticism from some fans as he was way out of his goal, which gave Schick the opportunity to have an attempt.

Despite his best efforts, the former Celtic stopper couldn’t get back in time, with that goal putting the visitors in a commanding position.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Marshall’s role in the goal from Twitter…


