‘Terrible game’, ‘Keep the faith’ – Many Bolton fans left somewhat frustrating by recent showing v Carlisle United

Bolton struck twice in the closing minutes to stage a monumental comeback to claim a thrilling draw against Carlisle United on Boxing Day.

Following three defeats in their four December matches, Ian Evatt would have been desperate for a response from his side.

But the Whites endured a disastrous opening 36 minutes and found themselves 3-0 down after goals from Aaron Hayden, Lewis Alessandra and Omari Patrick.

However, a goal on the stroke of half-time from George Thomason gave Evatt’s men a platform to build on in the second-half – with Nathan Delfouneso and Peter Kioso striking in the final 10 minutes to complete a stunning comeback for Lancashire outfit.

Bolton currently sit 15th in the League Two standings, and although they’re just points adrift of the top-seven, they’ll have to improve defensively if they want to be genuine play-off contenders.

Only Grimsby and Oldham have conceded more times than Wanderers in the fourth-tier this season, and here’s how Bolton fans reacted on Twitter to their performance at Brunton Park.


