‘Terrible game’, ‘Keep the faith’ – Many Bolton fans left somewhat frustrating by recent showing v Carlisle United

Bolton struck twice in the closing minutes to stage a monumental comeback to claim a thrilling draw against Carlisle United on Boxing Day.

Following three defeats in their four December matches, Ian Evatt would have been desperate for a response from his side.

But the Whites endured a disastrous opening 36 minutes and found themselves 3-0 down after goals from Aaron Hayden, Lewis Alessandra and Omari Patrick.

However, a goal on the stroke of half-time from George Thomason gave Evatt’s men a platform to build on in the second-half – with Nathan Delfouneso and Peter Kioso striking in the final 10 minutes to complete a stunning comeback for Lancashire outfit.

Bolton currently sit 15th in the League Two standings, and although they’re just points adrift of the top-seven, they’ll have to improve defensively if they want to be genuine play-off contenders.

Only Grimsby and Oldham have conceded more times than Wanderers in the fourth-tier this season, and here’s how Bolton fans reacted on Twitter to their performance at Brunton Park.

Well done boys, proud of you😍 — Caroline (@Paperlegsgirl) December 26, 2020

If only our defence hadn’t taken the ‘Christmas is a time for giving’ so literally in the first half! All things considered, a great point in the end. — Gibbo74 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Bw74On) December 26, 2020

Scrap the 3 at the back sign a left bk 2 wingers and striker go 442 .. Santos needs to get a grip .. lucky draw .. terrible terrible game — Mark Brown (@MrMSBrown) December 26, 2020

A lot of negativity on here, but 3 nil down against 2nd, we take that. I honestly don’t think there are many better teams than us in this league. The quality across the board isn’t great. If we had a solid GK in from the start we would be amongst the top 5. Keep the faith — James (@bwfcjammy) December 26, 2020

Can't keep giving away sloppy goals and expect to get promoted. Will be in this division for awhile unless the players attitude changes. — Michael Knowles (@Michael5Knowles) December 27, 2020

Another smash and grab. This formation is awful. Evatt won't change it. We should have conceded 10 today. Not good enugu — Drac UK (@drac_uk) December 26, 2020

Good come back but should never have been 3 nil down — George (@georgewalker18) December 26, 2020

Really think it’s time to go 4 at the back, our wingbacks aren’t good enough to create anything on their own they need wingers in front of them — smoggy (@jacksmallman11) December 26, 2020

Get your heads back on it now boys , we got away with that one — Nathan Crompton (@nathan_cromo) December 26, 2020

Great comeback but cant keep putting ourselves in these situations — Joseph (@Joseph78207966) December 26, 2020