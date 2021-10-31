‘Terrible’, ‘Absolutely unacceptable’ – Many Sunderland fans react to recent events v Rotherham United

Many Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to react after seeing their side lose 5-1 away from home at Rotherham United in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

It turned out to be a disastrous day for the Black Cats with braces from Michael Smith and Freddie Ladapo along with a goal from Michael Ihiekwe consigning the North East outfit to a heavy defeat after Ross Stewart had previously got them back on level terms after 24 minutes.

Lee Johnson’s side’s misery was compounded even further in the second half as Aiden McGeady received a second yellow card for lunging in late on Wes Harding.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Sunderland faithful to react to what they had seen from their side, with many taking to social media to air their views on the performance.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

This club should not be in this league! To get beat 5-1 in it absolutely unacceptable.With the talent and players we have at our disposal as well! This is truly unacceptable SAFC! — Michael Corker (@Corker1983) October 30, 2021

Shocking but don’t panic boys re group and go again. We’re bound to loose now and again just one of those things but we keep moving — Safc_Ha’WAY THE LADS (@Safc_HAWAY) October 30, 2021

Most important game of the season and that’s what you deliver. Pathetic. — . (@iIIusionsKzz) October 30, 2021

Players/coaching staff need to take a hard look at themselves after that. Player attitude, individual decisions and physicality all wrong. Big game against a league rival & the players were bossed. Half time should have rejuvenated them, but worse second half!? Doesn’t bode well. — Mark Andrew Lee (@TweetMLee) October 30, 2021

No way we're going up if we play like that against anyone half decent. — Richie Martin (@RichieTAMartin) October 30, 2021

Embarrassing. How to beat us play a big lad up front… 😩😩😩 — Danny Simpson (@KP10legend) October 30, 2021

Get the fans that went refunded. Sign some physicality in Jan. Get some money spent on Jan. Too many kids in the team that get bullied. — Paul (@paulthomase) October 30, 2021

dont know what to say, just shocking — TheSunderlandWay (@SunderlandWay) October 30, 2021

Simply not good enough today. — jean Bennett (@jeanBen64067963) October 30, 2021

Terrible performance. Looks like same old same old for another season. Ah well! :/ — Mark Lundie (@MarkLundie1) October 30, 2021