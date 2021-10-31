Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘Terrible’, ‘Absolutely unacceptable’ – Many Sunderland fans react to recent events v Rotherham United

Published

7 mins ago

on

Many Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to react after seeing their side lose 5-1 away from home at Rotherham United in Sky Bet League One on Saturday. 

It turned out to be a disastrous day for the Black Cats with braces from Michael Smith and Freddie Ladapo along with a goal from Michael Ihiekwe consigning the North East outfit to a heavy defeat after Ross Stewart had previously got them back on level terms after 24 minutes.

Lee Johnson’s side’s misery was compounded even further in the second half as Aiden McGeady received a second yellow card for lunging in late on Wes Harding.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Sunderland faithful to react to what they had seen from their side, with many taking to social media to air their views on the performance.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.


